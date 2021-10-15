Text Analytics market projected to be worth US$ 18.28 BN by 2025 according to new research report

Text Analytics market is expected to grow US$ 18.28 Bn by 2025 from US$ 2.59 Bn in 2016.

The global text analytics market is primarily driven by an increase in the volume of unstructured data. Increasing utilization of social media platforms, consumer shifting trends towards online buying and increasing digitalization are some of the factors contributing to increasing in unstructured data. Analysis of unstructured data can uncover key patterns capable of forming the basis of decision making in various organizations. Traditionally, the data is analyzed by an individual which becomes ineffective as the volume of data increases. This necessitates the use of text analytics software capable of handling a large volume of data set capable of finding hidden patterns which assist in decision making purpose. Moreover, companies are able to exploit only 30% of unstructured data generated, this low percentage represents a significant opportunity for vendors to develop analytical solutions featured with advanced capabilities including machine learning, NLP and language support.

Get PDF Sample Report of “Text Analytics Market” @ www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00003742

Text analytics, a process of analyzing textual information to identify the patterns and gaining insights, is gradually being used by retailers to learn more about the consumers. By identifying customer purchase patterns and opinion on particular products, retailers can target specific individual or segments with personalized offers and discounts to boost sales and increase customer loyalty. Through text analytics, retail companies can come up with price optimization, future performance prediction, demand prediction, forecasting trends, pick up highest ROI opportunities and identify customers. Text analytics also offers an online behavioral analysis of customers to come up with the best offers for their targeted customers. Thus, the retail sector is expected to create a burgeoning demand for text analytics market over the forecast period from 2017 – 2025.

Get Discount at www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00003742

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, the primary interview was conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Text Analytics industry.

Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

3 Key Takeaways

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.2.1 Global Text Analytics Market â€“ By Deployment Model

4.2.2 Global Text Analytics Market â€“ By Technology

4.2.3 Global Text Analytics Market â€“ By Application

4.2.4 Global Text Analytics Market â€“ By Verticals

4.2.5 Global Text Analytics Market â€“ By Geography

4.3 PEST Analysis

4.3.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.3.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.3.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.3.4 Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis

4.3.5 South America PEST Analysis

Continue…

Purchase Complete Report at www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00003742

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876