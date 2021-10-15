Tonic Water Market Revenue Global Forecast to 2027 with Financial Information, Key Companies Profile, Size, Share, Supply, Demand, SWOT Analysis

The Insight Partners has announced the addition of the “Tonic Water Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product type (Regular tonic water, Low calorie tonic water, Slimline tonic water, Flavored and non-flavored); Application (Medicinal purposes, Alcoholic drinks, Direct consumption); Sales channel (Direct sales, Retail sales) and Geography” The global Tonic Water Market report provide detailed information about the Tonic Water Market with an appropriate examination of several parameters and trends influencing its development at a global basis. Based on the examination of influencing growth and limiting parameters, the precise data indicating the future growth trend of the market can be obtained, which is thoroughly explained in the Tonic Water Market research report. The information regarding the approaching opportunities that can boost the market capitalization is also included in the report. The report also comprises essential information such as annual revenue generation, market value, expenditure, yearly sales, and other important statistical data, regarding the key market contenders which include several organizations, firms, product manufacturers, vendors, and distributors.

Increasing intake of alcohol beverages worldwide is expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for the tonic water market. Furthermore, the growing number of clubs and lounges which are expected to boost the need for such mixes is also projected to influence the tonic water market significantly. Moreover, growing numbers of distilleries producing gin are fueling the tonic water market. The increasing rate of health awareness among people to cut down calorie rate is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the tonic water market.

Tonic water is a carbonated soft drink in which quinine is dissolved. It is used as a prophylactic to treat malaria and babesiosis. Tonic water usually now has a significantly lower quinine content and is consumed for its distinctive bitter flavor. It is often used in mixed drinks, particularly in gin and tonic. Regular consumption of tonic water may lead to side effects like nausea, stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, and nervousness. Rising of disposable income of people due to modernization is expected to drive the tonic water market in the coming period.

Some of the Major Players In Tonic Water Market:

Fever-Tree

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.

Hansen Beverage

SodaStream Inc.

A.S. Watson Group

FENTIMANS

Seagram Company Ltd.

Schweppes

Bradleys Tonic Co.

JACK RUDY COCKTAIL CO.

The global tonic water market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and sales channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented into regular tonic water, low calorie tonic water, slimline tonic water and flavored and non-flavored. On the basis of application the market is segmented into medicinal purposes, alcoholic drinks and direct consumption. On the basis of sales channel the market is segmented into direct sales and retail sales.

The report analyzes factors affecting tonic water market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the tonic water market in these regions.

