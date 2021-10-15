U.S. Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2023

The U.S. next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market was valued at $446 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $6,510 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 33.0% from 2017 to 2023. Next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery devices are used to accurately check the blood glucose levels and deliver insulin into the body. Next generation diabetes drug delivery systems such as oral and inhalable insulin help to introduce insulin into the patient’s body without causing pain and also reduces the risk of skin irritation due to frequent use of needles.

The U.S. next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market is segmented based on product type, demographic, end user, and region. The product type segment includes inhalable insulin, oral insulin, insulin patch, continuous glucose monitoring systems (CGMS), and artificial pancreas. Based on demographic, the market is bifurcated into adult population (>14years) and child population (?14years). Based on indication, the market is divided into diabetes I and II. Based on end user, the market is categorized into diagnostics/clinic, ICU, and home healthcare.

Rise in the number of diabetic cases and the benefits of using these advanced devices over conventional products boost the market growth. The well-established healthcare infrastructure and high R&D activities for the advancement in diabetes therapeutic technology are expected to provide opportunities for market growth. However, less variability in products and cost restraints among low and middle-income population are expected to hinder the market growth. Development of affordable products with fewer side effects and presence of undiagnosed diabetic patients in the U.S. are projected to help to open new doors for the growth of the next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27220

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

>This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2014 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

>The market estimations provided are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

>The U.S. next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market is comprehensively analyzed with respect to product type, demographics, indications, and end user.

>The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

>Inhalable Insulin

>Oral Insulin

>Insulin Patch

>CGM System

>Artificial Pancreas

By Demographic

>Adult Population (>14 years)

>Child Population (?14 years)

By End User

>Diagnostics/Clinic

>ICU

>Home Healthcare

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

>Abbott Laboratories

>Echo Therapeutics, Inc.

>F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

>GlySens Incorporated

>Medtronic Plc

>Sanofi

>Novo Nordisk

>MannKind Corporation

>Dexcom, Inc.

>Senseonics Holding, Inc.

The other players of the catheters market include (companies not profiled in the report):

>Synertech

>Zosano Pharma Corp.

>Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

>Eli Lilly and Company

>Enteris BioPharma

>Transdermal Specialties Inc.

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27220

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]