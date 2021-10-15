Ventricular Assist Devices Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast up to 2023

Ventricular assist device is a mechanical pump used to support the function of left, right, or both ventricles. These devices are used to support cardiac circulation in people who have reached the end-stage heart failure. The global ventricular assist devices market garnered $809 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach $1,773 million, growing at a CAGR of 11.8%.

Growth in incidences of heart failure across the globe, new technological advancements in ventricular assist devices, awareness among patients about monitoring of the heart, and shortage of heart donors drive the market. Moreover, emerging countries such as developing and under-developed nations provide lucrative opportunities for the market to witness growth. However, the market is restrained by high cost of the procedure and certain risks associated with the VAD implantation procedure.

The global ventricular assist devices market is segmented into product, application, design, and region. Based on product, it is divided into left ventricular assist devices (LVADs), right ventricular assist devices (RVADs), and biventricular assist devices (BIVADs). By application, the market is classified into bridge-to-transplant (BTT) therapy, destination therapy, bridge-to-recovery (BTR) therapy, and bridge-to-candidacy (BTC) therapy. Based on design, the market is bifurcated into transcutaneous and implantable ventricular assist devices. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27211

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

>This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the global ventricular assist devices market.

>This study provides the competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.

>This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations to identify the prevailing opportunities.

>Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

>Region- and country-wise analysis is provided to understand the market trends and dynamics.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

>Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs)

>Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVADs)

>Biventricular Assist Devices (BIVADs)

By Application

>Bridge-to-transplant (BTT) Therapy

>Destination Therapy

>Bridge-to-recovery (BTR) Therapy

>Bridge-to-candidacy (BTC) Therapy

By Design

>Transcutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices

>Implantable Ventricular Assist Devices

By Region

>North America ?U.S.

?Canada

?Mexico

>Europe ?Germany

?France

?UK

?Italy

?Spain

?Rest of Europe

>Asia-Pacific ?Japan

?China

?India

?Australia

?Rest of Asia-Pacific

>LAMEA ?Brazil

?Saudi Arabia

?South Africa

?Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

>Abiomed, Inc.

>Asahi Kasei Corporation (Evaheart Medical U.S.A., Inc.)

>Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical, Inc.)

>Berlin Heart GmbH

>Calon Cardio-Technology Ltd.

>CardiacAssist Technologies

>Jarvik Heart, Inc.

>Medtronic plc

>ReliantHeart, Inc.

>Terumo Medical Corporation

Get More Information, Ask for free sample copy @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27211

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]