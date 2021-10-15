Wearable Injectors Market to Expand at a 15.2% CAGR During the Forecast Period (2019-2023) – Avers MRFR

Global Wearable Injectors Market will exponentially grow further by 2023, registering approximately 15.2% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2018 – 2023). Wearable injectors are devices used to deliver large dosages of medication directly into the patient’s body automatically. Wearable injectors can provide timely delivery of drug dosages without the patient having to ensure the periodicity of the drug delivery.

Additional factors positively impacting the market growth include increasing cancer cases, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing uses of biologics. Also, technological advancements, improving outcomes and patients’ experience, beneficial reimbursement policies, and increasing awareness towards healthcare are some of the major driving forces pushing up the market growth.

On the other hand, factors such as the stringent government regulation and the time consuming, lengthy process for product approvals alongside the preference for traditional methods of drug delivery are negatively impacting the market growth. Nevertheless, factors such as the significant growth in the home healthcare are expected to support the market growth throughout the forecast period, pushing push up the demand for wearable injectors.

Wearable Injectors Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Wearable Injectors Market are

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Valeritas, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

YPSOMED

Amgen Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

CeQur SA

SteadyMed Therapeutics, Inc.

BioSpace

Enable Injections

Sensile Medical AG

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

February 08, 2019

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (the US), one of the world’s largest manufacturers and sellers of containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products announced its plans of partnering with Swissfillon AG (Switzerland), a provider of aseptic fill and finish services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for Clinical Filling of SmartDose® Drug Delivery Platform.

The partnership that is intended to lead to a non-exclusive global collaboration to provide fill-finish capabilities to customers using West’s proprietary SmartDose drug delivery platform for complex molecules. Through the collaboration, it is anticipated that West will be able to deliver an integrated solution with filled Daikyo Crystal Zenith® cartridges for the SmartDose wearable injector.

January 29, 2019

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (the US), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products announced its partnership with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (the US), one of the world’s largest manufacturers and sellers of containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products to incorporate West’s SmartDose Drug Delivery System with the its (SC’s) lead drug FUROSCIX (furosemide), in development for treating edema in heart failure patients.

Wearable Injectors Market – Segmentation

In the Market Research Future (MRFR) report, the Wearable Injectors Market has been segmented based on type, usage, mechanism of action, therapeutic area and end-user.

Based on type, the market can be segmented into hand-held wearable injectors, off-body wearable injectors and on-body wearable injectors. Of these, the on-body wearable injectors will have the maximum market share.

Based on usage, the wearable injectors market is segmented into semi-reusable and disposable.

Based on the mechanism of action, it is segmented into collapsible reservoir, pressurized gas, expanding battery, rotary pump, motor driven, and spring based.

Based on therapeutic area, it is segmented into diabetes, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases and oncology. Of these, the autoimmune diseases are anticipated in being the fastest growing during the predicted years.

Based on end-user, the wearable injectors market is segmented into ambulatory surgery centers, homecare, clinics, hospitals and others. Of these, homecare is predicted to have the maximum market share.

Wearable Injectors Market – Regional Analysis

Based on region, the Wearable Injectors Market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America will dominate the market due to advanced technologies for administering drugs to treat chronic diseases such as diabetes and the existence of superior healthcare infrastructure. Europe holds the second position owing to the developing medical devices industry in the UK, Germany and France coupled with the increasing opportunities for market players. In the APAC region, the wearable injectors market is projected in being the fastest developing over the forecast period due to good government initiatives taken for the medical device industry. In the Middle East and Africa, the market is expected to have a minimum share. The growth of the Wearable Injectors Market in this region is due to increasing R&D activities here.

