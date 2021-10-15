Wood Coatings Market Outlook 2023: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

Wood coatings are widely used in the protection and refinement of wood or wood-made structures. Protecting the wooden surface helps increase their utilization properties. The use of wood coating also enhances the visual cues of the wooden object, thereby helping in marketing of the product. There are various types of wood coatings available in the market depending on the technology used to manufacture the wood coating. Strict environmental rules imposed by the government & other regulatory bodies has made manufacturers cut down on the use of VOCs in the production of wood coating.

Wood Coatings Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Akzo Nobel N.V, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holding Co., PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., The Sherwin Williams Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Valspar Corp., Benjamin Moore & Co., and Hempel A/S.

Surge in construction activities across the world drive the growth of the global wood coatings market. There is an increase in the demand for wood products owing to the high investments made for infrastructure development and urbanization in the developing countries. This boosts the growth of the market. Furthermore, recovery of global economy is anticipated to boost the global wood coatings market during the forecast period.

This report studies Wood Coatings in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Wood Coatings Market Segment by Resin Type: Polyurethane, Acrylic, Nitrocellulose, Unsaturated Polyester, Others.

Wood Coatings Market Segment by Technology: Waterborne, Conventional Solvent Borne, High Solid Solvent Borne, Powder Coating, Radiation Cured, Others.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by End User: Furniture, Cabinet, Siding, Flooring, Paneling, Others.

KEY BENEFITS

Porters Five Force’s analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the wood coatings market from 2017 to 2023 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the global/regional market.

An in-depth analysis of the current R&D within the market is provided along with the key dynamic factors.

The key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated in the study.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Wood Coatings MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Wood Coatings MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Wood Coatings MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

