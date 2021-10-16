The usage of technologies improves decision making process in agriculture. Escalating the demand of the food supply chain has mandated the utilisation of the agriculture resources. With this, the regulatory bodies have also started developing rural areas by setting up new infrastructure to ensure the benefits of the development in these areas.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report
Analyst estimates the advanced farming market to witness a CAGR of 13.44% during the forecast period 2016–2022. Some of the players included in the report are Trimble Navigation, AGCO Corp., John Deere & Company, Raven Industries, and Agjunction Inc. The advanced farming market is segmented by technologies, applications, services, deployment, and regions. The reports also talks about the investment done in all the regions by private and public sector. In regions, Americas is expected to be the biggest market in terms of revenue contribution while Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to expand the market in the upcoming years.
The study covers and analyses “Global Advanced Farming Market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiative and technologies related to the market. In addition, it will help the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.
1 Industry Outlook
1.1 Industry Overview
1.2 Industry Trends
1.3 Pest Analysis
2 Report Outline
2.1 Report Scope
2.2 Report Summary
2.3 Research Methodology
2.4 Report Assumptions
3 Market Snapshot
3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)
3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)
3.3 SAM as a Segment of TAM
3.4 Advanced Farming By Types
3.5 Related Markets
3.5.1 Connected Agriculture
3.5.2 Smart Animal Husbandry
4 Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Evolution of Advanced Farming
4.3 Architecture of Advanced Farming
4.4 Market Segmentation
4.5 Porter 5 (Five) Forces
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.