3D Medical Imaging Services Market by Overview, Top Manufactures, Market Size, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2023
The global 3D medical imaging services market was valued at $149,492 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $236,809 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. 3D imaging is a revolutionary optical imaging technology, which provides enhanced images on 2D platforms. These images are enhanced by the use of 3D image sensors and displays. The emergence of this imaging technique has allowed medical professionals to generate an in-depth image of suspect for better diagnosis. In addition, the technology is being applied in several noninvasive medical procedures such as ultrasound and tomography. Improved imaging and better viewing experience provided by this technology are the major attributes, which fuel its demand.
The major factors that drive the growth of the global 3D medical imaging services market are increase in need for point-of-care imaging and surge in demand for enhanced optical images for better diagnosis of diseases and disorders. However, insufficiency of medical infrastructure, especially in the developing economies and dearth of skilled professionals hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the introduction of improved data storage and information sharing systems such as medical cloud is anticipated to provide create lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.
The global 3D medical imaging services market is segmented based on technique, application, end user, and region. On the basis of technique, the market is categorized into ultrasound, X-ray, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and others. X-ray segment is further segmented into radiography, computed tomography, and fluoroscopy. The applications covered in the study include oncology, cardiology, orthopedic, and others. Depending on end user, the market is fragmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals, and research centers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global 3D medical imaging services market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.
Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the forms and types of 3D medical imaging service used across the globe.
Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Technique
Ultrasound
X-ray
Radiography
Computed Tomography
Fluoroscopy
MRI
Others
By Application
Oncology
Cardiology
Orthopedic
Others
By End User
Diagnostic Centers
Hospitals
Research Centers
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Turkey
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Rest of LAMEA
KEY PLAYERS PROFILED
GE Company (GE Healthcare)
Hitachi Ltd.
Hologic
Planmeca
Materialise NV
Philips Healthcare
Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)
Carestream Health
The Esaote Group
Canon Inc.
