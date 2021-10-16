Airfreight Forwarding Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025
Airfreight forwarders facilitate the transportation of goods for many industries, both domestically and internationally at certain charges.
our industry research analysts have estimated that countries in the APAC region will contribute to the highest growth of this market throughout the predicted period.
This report focuses on the global Airfreight Forwarding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Airfreight Forwarding development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Kuehne + Nagel
DHL Group
DB Schenker Logistics
United Parcel Service (UPS)
Geodis
Panalpina
DSV
Bollore Logistics
Expeditors
Nippon Express
CEVA Logistics
Pantos Logistics
Agility Logistics
Hellmann
Damco
Kintetsu World Express (KWE)
Hitachi Transport
Sankyu
Kerry Logistics
Logwin
C.H.Robinson
Yusen Logistics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Full Charter
Split Charter
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail and FMCG
Manufacturing
Consumer Appliances
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Airfreight Forwarding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Airfreight Forwarding development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
