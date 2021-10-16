Alpine Ski Equipment Market Research Report, Market Expectations, Growth, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2024
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Alpine Ski Equipment Market – By Equipment Type (Skis, Bindings, Goggles, Helmets, Poles, Boots, Others) By Sales Channel (Specialty Store, Other Offline Stores, Online Stores), By Price Range (Economy, Mid-Range, Premium) & Global region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Global Alpine Ski Equipment market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global alpine ski equipment market is expected to mask a CAGR of 4.6% during the projected period. The market of alpine ski equipment is expected to reach at a valuation around USD 720 Million. Further, the market is likely to thrive on the back of factors such as rising popularity of snow sports such as skiing across the globe. Growing winter tourism industry and increasing number of skiing sport events such as Winter Olympics are prime factors behind the growth of global alpine ski equipment market.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of alpine ski equipment market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Equipment Type
– Skis
– Bindings
– Goggles
– Helmets
– Poles
– Boots
– Others
By Sales Channel
– Specialty Store
– Other Offline Stores
– Online Stores
By Price Range
– Economy
– Mid-Range
– Premium
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– K2 Corporation
– Amer Sports Corporation
– Newell Brands Inc.
– Clarus Corporation
– Fischer Sports GmbH
– Skis Rossignol SAS
– Head NV
– Kneissl Tirol GmbH
– Nordica S.p.A.
– Line Skis
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Alpine Ski Equipment Market
3. Alpine Ski Equipment Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Alpine Ski Equipment Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Alpine Ski Equipment Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)
9. Alpine Ski Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Equipment Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment Type
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment Type
9.4. Skis Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.5. Bindings Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.6. Goggles Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.7. Helmets Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.8. Poles Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.9. Boots Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Alpine Ski Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales Channel
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel
10.4. Specialty Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Other Offline Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.6. Online Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Alpine Ski Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Price Range
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price Range
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Price Range
11.4. Economy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Mid-Range Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. Premium Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Geographical Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1. By Equipment Type
12.2.1.1. Introduction
12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment Type
12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment Type
12.2.1.4. Skis Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.5. Bindings Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.6. Goggles Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.7. Helmets Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.8. Poles Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.9. Boots Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2. By Sales Channel
12.2.2.1. Introduction
12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel
12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel
12.2.2.4. Specialty Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.5. Other Offline Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.6. Online Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3. By Price Range
12.2.3.1. Introduction
12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price Range
12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Price Range
12.2.3.4. Economy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.5. Mid-Range Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.6. Premium Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13. By Country
13.1.1.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user
13.1.1.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User
13.1.1.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.1.1.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.1.2. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.1.2.1. By Equipment Type
13.1.2.2. Introduction
13.1.2.3. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment Type
13.1.2.4. BPS Analysis, By Equipment Type
13.1.2.5. Skis Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.1.2.6. Bindings Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.1.2.7. Goggles Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.1.2.8. Helmets Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.1.2.9. Poles Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.1.2.10. Boots Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.1.2.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.1.3. By Sales Channel
13.1.3.1. Introduction
13.1.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel
13.1.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel
13.1.3.4. Specialty Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.1.3.5. Other Offline Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.1.3.6. Online Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.1.4. By Price Range
13.1.4.1. Introduction
13.1.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price Range
13.1.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Price Range
13.1.4.4. Economy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.1.4.5. Mid-Range Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.1.4.6. Premium Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
[email protected]…..
