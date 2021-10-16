Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Drugs Market overview to 2023 scrutinized in new research

Aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH) is a condition wherein a brain aneurysm ruptures, resulting in bleeding in the subarachnoid space. In severe cases, bleeding may cause brain damage, leading to paralysis or coma, and even death. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has stated that aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) is a worldwide health burden, with high fatality and permanent disability rates.

The global aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage drugs market was valued at $160,269 thousand in 2016, and is estimated to reach $206,675 thousand by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2017 to 2023. The major factors driving the global aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage market are rise in prevalence of diseases such as stroke and hypertension, and surge in geriatric population. In addition, lifestyle modifications, such as increased alcohol consumption and smoking, further increase the risk for aSAH, which in turn stimulates the market growth. However, the associated side effects of drugs and medication taken during the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage restrain the market growth. Furthermore, the growth in awareness about the treatment of the aSAH is expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market growth in future.

The global aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage market is segmented based on drug class and region. Based on drug class, the market is segmented into opioid analgesic, calcium channel blocker, anticonvulsant, stool softener, osmotic agent/diuretic, and other drugs. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in this market are Arbor Pharmaceuticals Inc., Edge Therapeutics, Inc., Johnson & Johnson (Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.), Mylan N.V., Orexo AB, Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P., Pharmaxis, Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Cephalon, Inc.).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Drug Class

>Opioid Analgesic

>Calcium Channel Blocker

>Anticonvulsant

>Stool Softener

>Osmotic Agent

>Other Drugs

By Region

>North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

>Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

>Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

>LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

