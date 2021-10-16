APAC Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis to 2027

APAC Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market – Overview

The rise in application for frozen fruits and vegetables has grown exponentially due to the growth in the confectionery, bakery and dairy products sector. Moreover, the demand for ready to eat food options is expected to motivate the APAC frozen fruits and vegetable market in the impending period.

The increasing demand for nutritious fruits and vegetable products is gaining impetus around the world. Reports that gauge the food, beverage and nutrition industry have been made available by Market Research Future which creates reports on several industry verticals that review the market growth and prospects. The market is expected to develop at a superlative CAGR in the forthcoming period.

Industry Updates:

Dec 2018 The Bonduelle brand has recently launched its frozen organic product, with 500 g of green beans and peas profiting from precooked steam technology. To differentiate itself from the severe competition in this market, the French brand is dedicated to guaranteeing that the vegetables in this offering are 100% of French organic farming source. In addition, the packaging is made up of 45% of bio-sourced sugar cane resources to correspond with the character of a sustainable and responsible economy.

Key Player

The notable companies profiled in the Asia Pacific Frozen Fruits and Vegetables market are

Ardo NV (Belgium)

HJ Heinz (US)

Simplot Australia PTY Ltd (Australia)

Nanjing Zhongliang Organic Fruits and Vegetables Food Co., Ltd. (China)

General Mills (U.S.), Dole (U.S.)

Findus Sverige AB, (Sweden)

Pinnacle Foods Corp. (US)

Bonduelle Group (France)

Allanasons Private Limited (India)

Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the APAC Frozen Fruits and Vegetable Market is carried out on the basis of type, packaging, form, application and country.

Based on Type

Fruits

Vegetables

Based on Form

Puree

Whole

Topping bar

Other processed forms

Based on Packaging

>10-15 kgs

<10 kgs

15-30 kgs

>30 kgs

Based on Application

Whole Fruits

Bakery Foods

Fruit juices & Smoothies

Salads & Desserts

Breakfast Cereals

Yoghurt

Based on Country

China

India

Japan

Thailand

APAC

Detailed Regional Analysis

The analysis of the countries in the region includes China, India, Japan, Thailand and rest of APAC. The market is rising at an incremental pace of expansion in the Asia Pacific region. India is considered among the key countries leading the APAC Frozen Fruits and Vegetable Market with a varied agro climatic zones leading to make diverse kinds of fruits and vegetables. India is the principal producer of fruits in the world. The domestic market for frozen fruits and vegetables is restricted though it is progressively expanding. The frozen fruits and vegetables rank among the chief products exported to main markets such as Russia, the US, the UK, Germany and the Middle East. Thus, India is demonstrating capability to be the rising market in the APAC Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market in the upcoming forecast period.

