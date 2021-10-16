Automotive Filter Market Growth, Revenue, Type, Application, Manufacturers, Future Projections 2024

Automotive filters are fibrous components, which prevent the solid particles such as pollens, dust, bacteria, and other unwanted dust particles from entering into the vehicle engine. In addition, the filters suppress the foul odor and pollutants from entering in the carburetor and engine.

The global automotive filter market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements and regulations laid by government for environmental safety as well as emission standards put forth by regulatory bodies. However, adaption of electric vehicle hampers the growth of the automotive filter market.

The report segments the automotive filter market based on filter type, application, distribution channel, and region. Depending on filter type, the market is categorized into fuel filter, engine oil filter, engine air filter, cabin air filters, steering filter, and coolant filter. Further, fuel filter is bifurcated into diesel filter and gasoline filter. Based on application, the market is fragmented into commercial vehicles and passenger cars. Commercial vehicle is further classified into light commercial vehicle (LCV) and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV). By distribution channel, the market is divided into OEM and aftermarket. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

A comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of the major market players such as MANN+HUMMEL, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, MAHLE GmbH, Denso Corporation, K&N Engineering, Sogefi S.p.A., Hengst SE, ACDelco, Inc., and Valeo S.A. has been provided in the report.

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging trends along with dynamics in the global automotive filter market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2017 and 2024.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Fuel Filter

Diesel Filter

Gasoline Filter

Engine Oil Filter

Engine Air Filter

Cabin Air Filter

Steering Filter

Coolant Filter

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

OEM

Aftermarket

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Russia

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

MANN+HUMMEL

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

MAHLE GmbH

DENSO Corporation

K&N Engineering

Sogefi S.p.A.

Hengst SE

ACDelco, Inc.

Valeo S.A.

