B2C e-commerce Market Future Challenges Outlook 2023 | Amazon, Walmart, Rakuten, Inc, Aliexpress.com, Alibaba.com, Ebay, JD.com, Flipkart, Lazada, OLX

Global B2C e-commerce Market 2018 by Manufacturers Countries Type and Application Forecast to 2023

The global market of E-commerce is largely driven by increasing usage of smart phones and desktop coupled with growing penetration of internet subscriptions across the globe. The ongoing improvement of ICT infrastructure in regions like Africa and South America provide numerous opportunities for the B2C E-commerce market to grow over the forecasted period. Other factors propelling the B2C E-Commerce market include increasing population base coupled with rising disposable incomes and rising living standard.

This report studies the B2C e-commerce market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the B2C e-commerce market by product type and applications/end industries.

In terms of revenue, the Asia Pacific region dominated the industry in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. This region accounts for high percentage of global population and Chinese & Indian economies are one fastest growing economies of the world. Increasing disposable income and growing internet penetration is driving e-commerce market in this region.

Chinese market is going through a consumer revolution, international products taking benefit of innovative marketing, research techniques and advertising. Brand consciousness is getting more importance in attracting Chinese consumers. Luxury goods and service providers are experiencing great growth in China.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Amazon, Walmart, Rakuten, Inc, Aliexpress.com, Alibaba.com, Ebay, JD.com, Flipkart, Lazada, OLX Inc.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of B2C e-commerce.

Market Segment by Type, covers

B2C Retailers

Classifieds

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Beauty & Personal Care

Books & Stationery, Consumer Electronics

Clothing & Footwear

Home D?cor

Industrial & Science

Sports & Leisure

Travel & Tourism

