Bleaching Agents Market Worldwide Insights 2019, Business Opportunities, Competitor Analysis, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments to 2023

Market Analysis

Bleaching agents are food additives that whiten the color of flour and flour products. Oxidization and reduction are the main chemical reactions that bring about this decolorization. In the production of cheese, bleaching agents are generally applied to yellow colored whey to decrease the color of the product. Whey is the liquid extract after the processing and straining of milk. Usually bleaching agents, such as peroxides, are used for lipid oxidation in liquid whey.

The bleaching agent market has been segmented as type of bleaching agents into azodicarbonamide, hydrogen peroxide, ascorbic acid, acetone peroxide, chlorine dioxide, and others. Hydrogen peroxide generates the most revenue in bleaching agents market owing to its strong oxidizing property, hydrogen peroxide is used in some foods such as wheat flour, edible oil, egg white, and many more. Hydrogen peroxide also acts as an antimicrobial agent in food such as milk, and as a sterilizing agent for food packaging materials.

Bleaching agents market is segmented by application into dairy, bakery, convenience food, and others. The bakery category holds for the major share in bleaching agents market owing to the primary use of bleaching agents as whitening and improving texture of the flour dough. Azodicarbonamide and chlorine dioxide are few of the bleaching agents used to whiten flour. Previously, whitening of flour was done naturally and limitations arose such as longer processing time, more working space and contamination prevention. The addition of bleaching agents overcame all such problems of time, space and hygiene maintenance thereby boosting the growth of bleaching agents market.

The bleaching agent market is bound to soar high due to the increasing demand of bread and bread products, making it a high revenue generating market for the players in the coming years.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Bleaching Agents Market are

Spectrum Laboratory Products, Inc. (US),

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd. (India)

Aditya Birla Chemicals (Grasim) (India),

Evonik Industries AG (Germany),

Solvay Chemicals Inc. (US),

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands),

Hawkins, Inc. (US),

Peroxychem (US),

BASF SE (Germany),

Kemira Oyj (Finland)

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Europe is witnessed to hold the maximum share in global bleaching agents market owing to the rising demand for wheat products. Bleaching agents such as ascorbic acid, emulsifiers and few oxidizing agents such as bromate, or chlorine are also added to brighten the flour in this region.

North America is seen to be contributing a healthy revenue share towards bleaching agents market owing to the high consumption of dairy products such as milk and cheese. According to the UN, the US produces 29% of the global cheese. Most of the cheese is produced with the use of bleaching agents in this region thereby boosting the growth of bleaching agents market. Asia-Pacific is witnessed to be the fastest growing market for bleaching agents owing to the growing consumption of baked food products due to globalization of eating habits and rising per capita disposable income.

Segmentation

The global Bleaching Agents Market has been segmented into type and application.

The market on the basis of type has been segmented into azodicarbonamide, hydrogen peroxide, ascorbic acid, acetone peroxide, chlorine dioxide, and others.

The market, by application, has been segmented into dairy, bakery, convenience food, and others.