Blockchain in the Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market 2019: Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored to 2027

A blockchain is a developing list of records, called blocks, which are linked using cryptography. Blockchain is an entirely new way of documenting data on the internet. It is a distributed ledger of information collected through a network that sits on top of the internet. Blockchain technology is transforming the food and agriculture sectors by improving the decision-making capabilities of organizations.

A blockchain is a developing list of records, called blocks, which are linked using cryptography. Blockchain is an entirely new way of documenting data on the internet. It is a distributed ledger of information collected through a network that sits on top of the internet. Blockchain technology is transforming the food and agriculture sectors by improving the decision-making capabilities of organizations. Blockchain, coupled with IoT, is remodeling the food production industry. The blockchain helps to make farming a sustainable practice by optimizing farming resources including water, labor, and fertilizer using a simplified approach.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing demand for supply chain transparency across the globe driving the need for blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market. Furthermore, rising cases of food fraud are also projected to influence the blockchain in the agriculture and the food supply chain market. Moreover, growing concerns toward food wastage worldwide is also expected to have a robust impact in the blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market. Increase in the adoption of blockchain technology within the food supply chain is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The global blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market is segmented on the basis of stakeholder, provider, application and organization size. Based on stakeholder, the market is segmented into growers, food manufacturers/processors and retailers. On the basis of the provider the market is segmented into application and solution provider, middleware provider, and infrastructure and protocol provider. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into product traceability tracking and visibility, payment and settlement, smart contract and governance risk and compliance management. On the basis of the organization size the market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the blockchain in the agriculture and food supply chain market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. BLOCKCHAIN IN AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. BLOCKCHAIN IN AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. BLOCKCHAIN IN AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. BLOCKCHAIN IN AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – STAKEHOLDER

8. BLOCKCHAIN IN AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PROVIDER

9. BLOCKCHAIN IN AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

10. BLOCKCHAIN IN AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ORGANIZATION SIZE

11. BLOCKCHAIN IN AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

13. BLOCKCHAIN IN AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

