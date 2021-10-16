Bunker Fuel Market Market Emerging Trend, Technological Growth, Business Growth Statistics and High Demand – Chemoil Energy Limited , Exxon Mobil Corporation , Gazpromneft Marine Bunker , LUKOIL , Marathon Petroleum Corporation

The “”Global Bunker Fuel Market Analysis to 2027″” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the bunker fuel market with detailed market segmentation by fuel grade, end user, commercial distributor and geography. The global bunker fuel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading bunker fuel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Bunker fuel is used in ship’s bunkers to power its engines. This fuel is divided into A, B or C grades. The C grade is the thickest and often requiring heating or blending in order to make it flow. There are two types of bunker fuels such as distillate and residual. Distillate fuel is composed of petroleum fractions of crude oil that are separated in a refinery by the distillation process. Residual fuel is also called as residuum or petroleum pitch.

The bunker fuel market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing oil and gas exploration activities in major oil-producing regions and high growth in marine trade globally. Moreover, increasing hydrogen resource development activities in offshore areas coupled with rapidly increasing bunker requirements in crude oil and product tankers boost the growth of the bunker fuel market. However, growing concerns regarding marine pollution have resulted in the imposition of several stringent regulations on the bunker industry. These factors are anticipated to hamper the bunker fuel market over the projected period. The major trend followed in the bunker fuel market is the significant shift towards cleaner and environment-friendly fuels.

Major Key Players of the Bunker Fuel Market Market are:

Chemoil Energy Limited , Exxon Mobil Corporation , Gazpromneft Marine Bunker , LUKOIL , Marathon Petroleum Corporation , Neste Oyj , Royal Dutch Shell , Total S.A. , Valero Energy Corporation , World Fuel Services Corporation

The global bunker fuel market is segmented on the basis of fuel grade, end user and commercial distributor. On the basis of fuel grade, the bunker fuel market is segmented into IFO 380, IFO 180, IFO Others and MGO/MDO. The bunker fuel market on the basis of the end user is classified into container, bulk carrier & general cargo, tankers and others. Similarly, on the basis of commercial distributor the bunker fuel market is bifurcated into major oil companies, leading independent distributors and small independent distributors.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global bunker fuel market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The bunker fuel market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Major Applications of Bunker Fuel Market covered are:

Container

Bulk Carrier and General Cargo

Tankers, Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Bunker Fuel Market consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Bunker Fuel Market market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Bunker Fuel Market manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Bunker Fuel Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Bunker Fuel Market industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

