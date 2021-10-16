Cell Isolation Market Estimated to Exhibit 17.1% CAGR through 2023

Cell Isolation is a sophisticated process which physicians employ in order to find out how cells are affected by different diseases and how they respond to different drugs. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published and released a research report about the global cell isolation market that predicts massive proliferation of this market with 17.8% CAGR during the forecast period between 2018 and 2023. In terms of cash, the market is expected to be worth the USD 10,500 mn.

The key market growth drivers for cell isolation include advances in cell analysis techniques, increased government funding for cell-based research, increasing use of cell isolation process in various healthcare technologies, and rising cancer prevalence.

The global cell isolation market has been segmented on the basis of application, cell type, end-user, product, technique, and lastly region. Based on application, this market has been segmented into biomolecule isolation, cancer research, stem cell research, in vitro diagnostics, therapeutics, and tissue regeneration. By cell type, the market has been segmented into animal cell type and human cell type. Based on the end user, the market biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, cell banks, diagnostic laboratories, research laboratories & institutes, and hospitals.

As per product-based segmentation, the market has been segmented into consumables and instruments. Consumables have been sub-segmented into beads, disposables, reagents, kits, media, and sera. Instruments have been sub-segmented into centrifuges, filtration systems, flow cytometers, and magnetic-activated cell separator systems. Technique segments the market into centrifugation-based cell isolation, surface marker-based cell isolation, and filtration-based cell isolation.

The regional segmentation of the global cell isolation market segments the market into continent-based regional markets known as The Americas (North America & South America), Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Americas has the potential to be the biggest market because North America has the most advanced medical facilities available and rapid technological advancement. The biggest country-specific markets in this region are the United States of America (USA) and Canada. USA is the strongest economy in North America and many key players in this market are based in the USA. South America is a significant market, but technologically, it is not as advanced as North America. The strongest economies that have the potential to emerge as the strong markets in South America are Argentina and Brazil.

After the Americas, it is Europe that has maximum technological advancement and advanced medical facilities. Europe also has a large population. Due to the reasons same as the Americas, Western Europe has a stronger economy and hence, is a bigger market than Eastern Europe. The most important country-specific markets in Western Europe are France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom (UK) followed by the rest of Western Europe and the whole of Eastern Europe.

In the Asia Pacific, the market is steady as advanced medical facilities are not available in all countries. The rising economies have good medical facilities and China, India and Japan are the most significant country-specific markets here. Other important markets in this region are Australia and South Korea, followed by the rest of the Asia Pacific region.

In the MEA region, the market is small and limited. Reasons for the limited market growth in this region are lack of awareness, lack of education, lack of technological development, political instability and healthcare not being considered a priority by the government.

Key Players

The key players in the global cell isolation market include Becton Dickinson and Company (USA), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (USA), Beckman Coulter (USA), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), GE Healthcare (USA), Merck KGaA (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA), Stemcell Technologies (Canada), and Terumo Corporation (Japan).

Latest Industry Technology

Celsee Inc. has launched the Genesis system, which has been designed to overcome the limitations of other tools for single-cell analysis. 25 OCT 2018

CCM Duopharma Biotech Bhd has acquired a 5.8% stake in SCM Lifescience Co Ltd. Based in South Korea , SCM Lifescience Co Ltd. is research-based biopharmaceutical company that is developing cell therapeutics for autoimmune diseases.

