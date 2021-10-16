Clinical information system (CIS) Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2017-2027

Product Overview

Clinical information system (CIS) is a computer supported system that arranges stores and re-verify all the data related to patient in the system. The main purpose of clinical information system is to enhance the clinical quality for each patient every time. The clinical information system stores the data such as doctor notes and dictation, prescription and health history in the form of electronic data rather than in document format. Clinical information system is primarily used in computerized physician order entry, electronic medical records, radiology information system and laboratory information system. The main advantage of using CIS is that increases the efficiency and reduces the chances of occurrence of mistakes. CIS also enables many healthcare organizations to participate in the health information exchanges (HIEs) to transfer the data between different organizations.

Market Size and Forecast

The global clinical information system market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during 2017-2027. It is estimated to attain significant value by 2027. The increasing penetration of internet services across the globe is anticipated to augment the demand for clinical information system.

The global clinical information system market can be segmented on the basis of product type, delivery mode and end-use. Based on product type clinical information system market is segmented into laboratory information system (LIS), computerized physician order entry (CPOE) system, pharmacy information system (PIS), picture archiving and communication system (PACS) ,electronic medical records (EMR) system and radiology information system (RIS)). On the basis of end-use, it is further sub-segmented into business office, hospital and outpatient/outside hospital. Hospital sub-segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate on the account of rising prevalence of the chronic disease among the growing population coupled with high liability on hospitals to treat patients. Additionally, clinical information system enables to maintain the data electronically and reduces the wastage of the paper.

By region, global clinical information system is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to lead the global clinical information system market on the account of high penetration of the internet services in the region. Additionally, clinical information system enables major healthcare institutions to maintain the data electronically and decreases the chances of errors. However, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period on the account of developing healthcare industry. Furthermore, rapid urbanization in various developing countries is anticipated to boost the market growth for the clinical information system (CIS).

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global clinical information system market in the following segments:

By Product Type

Laboratory Information System (LIS)

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) system

Pharmacy Information System (PIS)

Radiology Information System (RIS)

By Delivery Mode

Cloud based

On-premises

Electronic Medical Records (EMR) System

Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS)

By End-Use:

Business Office

Hospital

Outpatient/Outside Hospital

By Region

Global clinical information system market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Global clinical information system market is observing substantial growth on the account of increasing occurrence of several chronic diseases among the growing population across the globe. Some of the prominent drivers for the global clinical information systems market include increasing number healthcare facility centers and hospitals worldwide. Furthermore, the advancement in technologies such as ability to record data in structured formats, advanced voice recognition, increasing use of mobile devices and also government initiatives to increase the use of CIS.

However rapidly developing technology, low awareness levels, high cost involved in maintenance and storage of clinical information systems and also necessity of expert training in order to handle CIS is expected to hinder the market growth of the clinical information system market during the forecast period.

Key Players

Cerner Corporation

Infermed

Epic

Lifecom

GreenWay

iMDsoft

Allscipts

Theradoc

Eclinicalworks

GE Health care

NEXTGen

athenahealthy, Inc.

Practice Fusion, Inc.

Mednet, Healthland

Iatric Systems, Inc.

Clinicmaster

Quintiles

Accenture

Allegro CTMS

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Surgical Information Systems LLC

