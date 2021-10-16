Contactless Payments Market : Key Futuristic Trends And Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2023
The Internet of Things (IoT) technology has transformed the way of interaction globally. Likewise, Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) and Near Field Communications (NFC) have aided in making payments safer and secure. Contactless payment systems comprise smart cards or other devices that integrate RFID or NFC technologies to make secure and contactless payment. Unlike mobile payments that are done through the internet, contactless payments are carried out in close physical proximity of the card, mobile phone or other devices of preventing unauthorized access during the transaction(s).
The global contactless payments market is driven by convenience in processing low value payments, increased revenue opportunities, and reduced transaction time. However, high costs involved for the deployment of EPOS terminals and lower rate of adoption of the market hamper the contactless payments market growth.
TOP KEY MARKET PLAYERS
Ingenico Group
Verifone Systems, Inc.
Inside Secure
on Track Innovations
Oberthur Technologies SA
Proxama, PLC.
Wirecard AG
Giesecke & Devrient GmbH
Gemalto N.V.
Heartland Payment Systems, Inc.
The global contactless payments market is segmented based on device type, industry vertical, and region. Based on device type, it is divided into mobile handsets, point of sale terminals, NFC chips, smart cards, and others. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), retail, IT & telecom, transportation, hospitality, government, and others. The market is analyzed based on region across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA including country level analysis for each region.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This study includes the analytical depiction of the global contactless payments market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and detailed impact analyses.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2016 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the contactless payments industry.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the industry.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY DEVICE TYPE
Mobile Handsets
Point of Sale Terminals
NFC Chips
Smart Cards
Others
BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
BFSI
Retail
IT & Telecom
Transportation
Hospitality
Government
Others
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4 CONTACTLESS PAYMENTS MARKET, BY DEVICE TYPE
CHAPTER 5 CONTACTLESS PAYMENTS MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
CHAPTER 6 CONTACTLESS PAYMENTS MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES
