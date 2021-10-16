Current and Future Scope of Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market | Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.6% to Reach US$ 10.6 | Industry Forecast Report by 2020

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market is expected to garner $10.6 Billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2015-2020.

The global medical nonwoven disposables market is a billion-dollar market and exhibits a significant growth rate.The market revenues would steadily increase over the next 4 to 5 years. The major factors that drive the growth of the medial nonwoven disposables market, globally, are the increasing count of aging population, improved healthcare infrastructure, rising per capita spending on healthcare, improving hygiene habits and favourable government regulations. North America holds the largest market for medical nonwoven disposables owing to high consumption rate of advanced medical products, and a comparatively higher level of consciousness for hygiene. However, over the forecast period, Asia Pacific would emerge as the fastest growing region and would supersede North America market by 2020. China, particularly, is expected to drive the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. The CXOs opine that in future, the key for sustaining amidst an intensely competitive front and expanding prospects in the global market lies in improving the distribution channels and dynamically enhancing the product capacity.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Domtar Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Medtronic Inc.

Molnlycke Health Care AB

First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

Ahlstrom

Freudenberg Nonwovens.

Georgia Pacific LLP

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

Unicharm Corporation

The report focuses on global medical nonwoven disposables market and its varied application in healthcare and personal hygiene (incontinence) sector. The report highlights numerous factors that influence the global medical nonwoven disposables market such as market forecast, trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and role of different key players operating in the market. The report highlights the segments of incontinence products and surgical supplies products. The report excludes data on baby diapers and exclusively covers the market information of adult diapers.

Factors such as increasing aging population, easy availability of woven substitutes, prevalence of hospital acquired infections (HAIs), rising demand of healthcare facilities in developing economies, disposal of nonwovens and growing trend of less-invasive surgery are affecting the medical nonwovens disposables market. One may therefore conclude that these factors would collectively govern the efficiency and success of the medical nonwoven disposables market.

Developing economies such as China and India provide a huge opportunity for the growth of the medical nonwoven disposables market. Increase in healthcare infrastructure in disposable income of people in such countries led to the increase in the demand for nonwoven disposables. In addition, the ongoing improvement of the health care infection prevention standards would further drive the growth of this market.

Healthcare expenditure in developing countries (% of GDP)

Emerging countries such as India, China and Brazil are mainly regarded as the most significant growth frontiers for the medical nonwoven disposables market. The medical nonwoven disposables market will grow significantly in these regions due to increasing aging population, increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), pandemics or epidemics and increasing demand for healthcare in developing economies. These factors will boost the medical nonwoven disposables market in these regions.

Incontinence refers to the lack of voluntary control of the excretion of waste products from the body. Females and adults suffering from incontinence are the prime users of incontinence products. The adult incontinence products include cotton pads, disposable underwear, disposable panty shields and disposable diapers. These products are used for the management of light, moderate and heavy incontinence.

Currently, wide range of incontinence products is available in the market, such as pull up underwear and diapers, maternity briefs, etc. Pull up underwear and diapers are made up of innovative material with a target acquisition zone to maintain the dryness and softness of the skin. Additionally, it has a pH system that neutralizes the urine and inhibits bacterial growth to avoid infection.

North America medical nonwoven disposable incontinence products market, 2014-2020 ($million)

Governments in the European region favour the use of medical nonwoven disposables as it provides better protection against infections. The Medical nonwoven disposables market in Europe exhibits a steady growth rate, a trend which is expected to grow in the future due to stringent government regulation regarding the use of medical devices. Further, stronger level of health awareness, increase in disposable incomes and the use of advanced medical technology increase the consumption level of the medical nonwoven disposables market. The count of aging population in Europe is considerably high and would increase in the future. Hence, the top companies are eyeing Europe for innovative product launch in future.

Presently, there is a large adoption of medical nonwoven disposables arising from the recent changes in government policies which have shifted the onus of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and healthcare-associated infections (HCAIs) to the health service provider. The companies in Europe are focusing on increasing the production of disposable bed sheets used in hospitals as it would considerably reduce the incidences of infection.

Europe medical nonwoven disposable market by country (2020)

The key factors that drive the growth of medical nonwoven disposables market in Europe are high disposable income, favourable government policies, a higher level of health awareness and hygiene, along with the rising count of aging population and favorable reimbursement policies. The percentage count of aging population in Europe was evaluated at 18% in 2012. This has further augmented the use of medical nonwoven disposables due to its high efficiency in preventing infections Also; the high efficiency of the medical nonwoven disposable products in preventing infections has boosted its adoption in Europe. Increasing focus on the design and manufacturing process of medical nonwoven products would help the companies to increase their profits in the European market. Further, the introduction of novel products in feminine care would boost the market growth in Europe.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the medical nonwoven disposables with a cross sectional analysis of overall market

The report helps in understanding the strategies adopted by various key firms in particular countries, in order to gain market share

Region-wise and country-wise medical nonwoven disposables market is comprehensively analyzed in the report

The projections in the report are made by analyzing the current market trends and highlighting the market potential for the period of 2014 – 2020, in terms of value

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework

MEDICAL NONWOVEN DISPOSABLES MARKET SEGMENTS:

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market by Product

Incontinence Products

Disposable underwear

Cotton pads

Panty shields

Disposable diapers

Ultra-absorbent

Super-absorbent

Biodegradable

Surgical nonwoven products

Surgical Masks

Surgical Drapes

Shoe covers

Surgical caps

Surgical gowns

Sterile nonwoven swabs

Others

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market by Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

