Database Platform as a Service Market Historical Growth Analysis, Business Opportunities and Top Key Players: Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, Snowflake Computing, Salesforce, Alibaba Cloud, Database Labs, Teradata, SAP

Global Database Platform as a Service Market Growth Status and Outlook 2018-2023

A database platform as a service (dbPaaS) is any database management system (DBMS) or data store engineered as a scalable, elastic, multitenant subscription service with a degree of self-service. It is offered and supported by a cloud service provider (CSP) or a third-party software vendor on CSP infrastructure. Direct access to system services, such as the operating system and storage software, is not allowed.

In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Database Platform as a Service business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Database Platform as a Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, Snowflake Computing, Salesforce, Alibaba Cloud, Database Labs, Teradata, SAP, Instaclustr,, EnterpriseOB, IBM, MLab

This study considers the Database Platform as a Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Public Cloud Service

Private Service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Small-Sized Enterprises

Medium-Sized Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Database Platform as a Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Database Platform as a Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Database Platform as a Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Database Platform as a Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Database Platform as a Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2018-2023 Global Database Platform as a Service Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Database Platform as a Service by Players

4 Database Platform as a Service by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Database Platform as a Service Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Amazon Web Services

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Database Platform as a Service Product Offered

11.1.3 Amazon Web Services Database Platform as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Amazon Web Services News

11.2 Microsoft

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Database Platform as a Service Product Offered

11.2.3 Microsoft Database Platform as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Microsoft News

11.3 Google

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Database Platform as a Service Product Offered

11.3.3 Google Database Platform as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Google News

11.4 Snowflake Computing

