Defense Cyber Security Market Outlook 2019: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast -2025

Defense Cyber Security is the protection of computer systems from theft of or damage to internet, as well as from disruption or misdirection of the services they provide.

The growing advancements in information technology, upgradation of existing weapons with intelligence, surveillance, and increasing volume of classified data gathered from various systems have demanded the use of reliable and enhanced cyber security solutions for the defense industry. Further, with the increasing dependency of military organizations on the internet network, the frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks are on the rise.

In 2018, the global Defense Cyber Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Defense Cyber Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Defense Cyber Security development in United States, Europe and China.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4037242-global-defense-cyber-security-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

Intel Security

Cisco Systems

Dell

Kaspersky

IBM

Check Point Software

Symantec

Verizon

Fortinet

FireEye

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network

Cloud

Application

End-point

Wireless

Market segment by Application, split into

Threat Intelligence & Response Management

Identity & Access Management

Data Loss Prevention Management

Security and Vulnerability Management

Unified Threat Management

Enterprise Risk and Compliance

Managed Security

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Defense Cyber Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Defense Cyber Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Defense Cyber Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Network

1.4.3 Cloud

1.4.4 Application

1.4.5 End-point

1.4.6 Wireless

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Defense Cyber Security Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Threat Intelligence & Response Management

1.5.3 Identity & Access Management

1.5.4 Data Loss Prevention Management

1.5.5 Security and Vulnerability Management

1.5.6 Unified Threat Management

1.5.7 Enterprise Risk and Compliance

1.5.8 Managed Security

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Defense Cyber Security Market Size

2.2 Defense Cyber Security Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Defense Cyber Security Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Defense Cyber Security Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Defense Cyber Security Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Defense Cyber Security Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Defense Cyber Security Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Defense Cyber Security Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Defense Cyber Security Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Defense Cyber Security Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Defense Cyber Security Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Defense Cyber Security Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Defense Cyber Security Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Defense Cyber Security Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Defense Cyber Security Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Defense Cyber Security Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Defense Cyber Security Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Defense Cyber Security Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Defense Cyber Security Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Defense Cyber Security Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Defense Cyber Security Market Size by Application

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4037242-global-defense-cyber-security-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)