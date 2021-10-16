Dehydrated Seafood Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents Global Dehydrated Seafood Market Research Report 2019 New Document to its Studies Database

Pune, India – March 11, 2019 /MarketersMedia/ — Dehydrated seafood is a result of dehydration which is the removal of water content from sea animal s bodies by mechanical means. Removal of water content reduces muscle enzyme and microorganism activities in sea animal s bodies which further helps in the preservation of seafood for longer periods of time. Dehydrated seafood does not require refrigeration for preservation at home or during consumption. It retains all the nutrients present in the fresh sea animals in concentrated forms, hence it is rich in nutrients such as vitamins, proteins, iron, and calcium. Growing demand for seafood with longer shelf life coupled with rising demand for seasonal seafood across the globe has played a major role in driving the market for dehydrated seafood across the globe. Another factor driving the dehydrated seafood market globally, is the use of dehydrated seafood as ingredients in food products. Health benefits pertaining to the consumption of dehydrated seafood also has fuelled the growth of the dehydrated seafood market across the globe.

Growing market for dehydrated seafood based ingredients in food products has played a major role in fuelling the growth of the dehydrated seafood market across the globe. Dried fish ingredients are used in preparations of soups, sauces, salad dressings, dips, and seasonings among others. They are also used as flavor enhancers in various food items. Dried whitefish namely cod and haddock are low in fat as well as calories, whereas sardines, trout, salmon, and mackerel are oil fish rich in Omega 3 which further protect against coronary heart diseases. They also help in developing strong teeth and bones. These health benefits of dehydrated seafood has also played a major role in driving the market for the same across the globe.

The global Dehydrated Seafood market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dehydrated Seafood volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dehydrated Seafood market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Maruha Nichiro

Nippon Suisan Kaisha

Nichirei

Kyokuyo

Royal Greenland

Leroy Seafood

Nikken Foods

Kanegrade

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Spray Dried

Freeze Dried

Vacuum Dried

Sun Dried

Hot Air Dried

Others

Segment by Application

Supermarket

Hypermarket

E-commerce

Retailers

