Digital oscilloscope Market 2019 by Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s new study reveals that the global digital oscilloscope market is set to proliferate at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The valuation of the global market is expected to reach USD 3.01 Bn towards the end of the projection period. However, the ability to convert any form of energy (Heat, light and sound) into digital form with more accuracy and precision is the leading factor for the huge market share of Digital oscilloscope

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players profiled in this report are Tektronix, Inc (U.S.), GW Instek (Taiwan), Teledyne LeCroy Corporation (U.S.), Keysight Technologies (U.S.), Fluke Corporation (U.S.), GAO Tek (Canada), Rigol technologies (China), OWON (China), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH (Germany), UNI-Trends (China), and Hantek (China).

Market Synopsis:

The shift of demand from analog oscilloscopes to digital oscilloscopes owing to its ability to accurately and precisely convert any form of energy into digital form is a major factor responsible for the growth of the digital oscilloscope market. Furthermore, digital oscilloscope offers user-friendliness and detailed visuals which have accelerated the revenue creation for the market participants. The trend is estimated to perpetuate in the foreseeable future.

Digital oscilloscope has developed applications across different industry verticals such as automotive, aerospace & defense, electronics, telecom, media, etc. which is likely to augment the global market. The increasing demand from the electronics industry is expected to catalyze the expansion of the digital oscilloscope market over the next couple of years.

The competitive landscape of the market exhibit intense competition and endeavors are directed towards the innovation of new technologies for improving accuracy, visuals, and precision. This, in turn, is likely to expedite the momentum of the proliferation of the digital oscilloscope market in the forthcoming years.

Market segmentation:

By type, the digital oscilloscope market has been segmented into mobile digital oscilloscope and stationary digital oscilloscope.

By application, the global digital oscilloscope market has been segmented into 3D sensing, data communication, IP video, radar & electronic warfare, power & energy efficiency, and optical solutions.

By end-user, the digital oscilloscope market has been segmented into automotive, medical, education, meteorology, electronics, telecom, media, aerospace & defense, and manufacturing.

Regional Outlook:

By region, the global digital oscilloscope market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is one of the largest markets for digital oscilloscope. The boom witnessed in the thriving electronics industry is a significant factor responsible for driving the expansion of the digital oscilloscope market in the region. Additionally, the consolidation of global leaders such as Samsung, Huawei, Owon, etc. is likely to have a favorable impact on the proliferation of the regional market. The emerging country-level markets such as China, Taiwan, South Korea, etc. is projected to contribute significantly towards the expansion of the digital oscilloscope market in the foreseeable future.

North America is an important growth pocket of the global market. It is likely to retain a significant share of the market towards the end of the assessment period. Implementation of innovative technologies coupled with the presence of key players in the U.S. is expected to expedite the momentum of the growth of the digital oscilloscope market during the review period. Europe is also prognosticated to accrue substantial revenue through the projection period. It is prognosticated to remain highly lucrative digital oscilloscope market over 2023.

Industry News:

In April 2018, Teledyne LeCroy, which is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, announced the launch of WaveSurfer 3000z oscilloscopes. The product expands the existing WaveSurfer 3000 bandwidth range, both above and below that of earlier models.

In June 2018, RIGOL Technologies, a Chinese manufacturer of electronic test equipment, added new 7000 Series digital oscilloscope to its product portfolio.

In September 2018, Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company, unveiled its Infiniium UXR-Series Oscilloscopes.

