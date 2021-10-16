Discover Global Hexandiol Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2025

A new market study, titled “2019 Global and Regional Hexandiol Market Research Report Forecast 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Report Description:

Worldwide Hexandiol market size will increment to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the gauge time frame. In this examination, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the gauge time frame to evaluate the market estimate for Hexandiol.

This report looks into the overall Hexandiol market measure (esteem, limit, creation and utilization) in key districts like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and different areas.

This investigation orders the worldwide Hexandiol breakdown information by producers, district, type and application, additionally examines the market status, piece of the overall industry, development rate, future patterns, showcase drivers, openings and difficulties, dangers and section boundaries, deals channels, merchants and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Request Free Sample Report at: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4164512-global-hexandiol-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

1,6-Hexanediol (HOCH2(CH2)4CH2OH) is a colorless crystalline solid that melts at 42 °C and boils at 250 °C. It is soluble in water and is hygroscopic.

The chemical industry is an extremely vital component of the developing global economy and is the backbone of the agricultural and industrial development of many countries. By providing raw materials for a wide range of industries such as paint, textile, paper, pharmaceutical, soap, detergent, and agrochemical, the industry has grown tremendously. This has led to the establishment of the position of the chemical industry as an essential part of contemporary life and can be found contributing to the development of human society in almost all domains.

The consumption of chemicals is rising at an increased pace globally, indicating that potential demand is yet to be accomplished. The primary raw materials used for the manufacture of the chemicals typically are natural gas, toluene, benzene, xylene, ethylene, propylene, phosphorus, common salt, sulphur, to name a few. The production in the industry is carried out on the basis of exploitation of chemical processes such as chemical reactions and refining approaches to convert raw materials into different products as per the required application. These products range in the chemical sector encompasses benzene, petrochemicals, agrochemicals, ceramics, polymers and rubber, oleochemicals, fragrances, explosives, and flavors.

View Detailed Report at : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4164512-global-hexandiol-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Basf S.E.

Fushun Tianfu Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Lanxess

Lishui Nanming

Perstorp AB

UBE Industries

Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhongrong Technology Corporation Ltd

Hexandiol Breakdown Data by Type

1,2-Hexanediol

1,6-Hexanediol

Hexandiol Breakdown Data by Application

Polyurethanes

Coatings

Acrylates

Adhesives

Polyester Resins

Plasticizers

Others

Hexandiol Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Hexandiol Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the global.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)