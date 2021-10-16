E-Bike Motors Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025

E-Bike Motors Market: Overview

Over the past decade, the ongoing emphasis by individuals and organization on the burgeoning issue of air and noise pollution and its ill effect on human life has advocated the demand for eco-friendly vehicles. Electric bikes has emerged as a viable alternative to address the issue as E-bike not only eliminates air contamination but has also emerged as an important equipment for maintaining health and fitness. The market for E-Bikes has witnessed significant advancements over the past decade. Motor is the prime motive force or engine of E-Bike. A variety of motors can be deployed in E-Bikes depending upon the power requirement, which further depends upon the type of application, several types of electric motors are: geared and gearless hub, mid-drive and shaft drive. In terms of vehicle configuration, hub motor can be either geared or gearless, geared hub motor have less resistance owning to free wheel mechanism and having less no. of spokes. Increasing urbanization, avoidance of traffic snarls, economic transportation medium low for commuting at low distances is anticipated to drive E-Bike market, and hence demand for E-Bike motors. E-Bikes are emerging as a preferred choice due to increasing expenditure on recreational activities, awareness towards maintaining health and fitness and absence of any stringent regulations with regards to procurement of E-Bikes i.e. no requirement for a driving license. Government of several countries are passing law for promoting adoption of E-bike such as China.

E-Bike Motors Market: Dynamics:

Implementation of Lithium ion (Li-ion) battery technology in E-Bike is triggering the global E-bike motor market gowning to bicycle light weighting. E-Bike Motors battery management system is triggering the global E-Bike Motor market owing to that management system consist of parallel cell and modules that result of increased power production, raised speed of E-bike with minimal battery recharging and efficiency also increase. High initial cost and short life of the batteries may hinder the global E-Bike market and eventually E-Bike motor market.

Some gearless direct drive motor deployed today utilizes concept of regenerative braking system, with the help of which the Li-ion battery can be easily recharged. So, manufacturer are engaging in gearless direct drive motor for R&D. The global E-Bike motor market will grow with steady rate in forecast period.

E-Bike Motors Market: Segmentation

The global E-bike motor market can be segmented on the basis of type of motor:

Hub Motors Geared Gearless

Mid-drives

Shaft Drives

Friction Drives

The global E-bike motor market can be segmented on the basis of power assist:

Throttle assist E-bike

Paddle assist E-bike

The global E-bike motor market can be segmented on the basis of technology into:

Brushed DC

Brushless DC

The global E-bike motor market can be segmented on the basis of capacity/output:

Up to 250 W

251 – 500 W

500 and above

E-Bike Motors Market: Key Participants:

Key participants for the global E-Bike motors market are following:

TDCM Corporation Limited

BionX

Derby Cycle Holding GmbH (Impulse Motors)

Robert Bosch GmbH

Suzhou Xiongda Motor Co., Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Dapu Motors

Suzhou Bafang Electric Motor Science-Technology Co., Ltd

Panasonic Automotive & Industrial Systems Europe GmbH

E-FOCUS TECHNOLOGY CORP (eProdigy)

ContiTech AG

MPF Drive

Shimano Inc.

GO SwissDrive AG

TranzX

POLINI MOTORI

NIDEC COPAL CORPORATION

Suzhou Shengyi Motor Co., Ltd

Protanium

E-Bike Motors Market: Region-wise Outlook:

In terms of geographical regions, the APAC region has been considered to be the market leader in the global E-Bike motor market and it is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. China is anticipated to witness higher growth rate in the global E-Bike motors market owning to high sales of E-Bike. South- East Asian Countries such as India, Singapore and Malaysia are also anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. The North American E-Bike motor market was weak over last two years, largely due to low gasoline prices. Moreover, numerous lower-priced models were obsolete as brands in the market transition toward higher-quality products. A large portion of the sales for the E-Bike motors is anticipated to be accounted by players based out in the Asia Pacific region. Europe is also expected to adopt the product to a prominent extent in the forecast period

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.