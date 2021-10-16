Emerging Trends and Dynamics in the Ozone Generation Market by 2023

Ozone Generation Market was valued at $880 million in 2016 and is expected to reach at $1,486 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2023. Ozone is the strongest commercially available oxidant and employs a vast array of applications. It is a powerful disinfectant, which is majorly used for water treatment in different industries. Ozone generators are predominantly used in air treatment as complex molecules can be broken down by the powerful oxidation effect of ozone. The commercially used method to generate ozone is by corona discharge through the usage of electrical power.

The improvements in ozone generation technologies have enabled industrial and municipal wastewater treatment frameworks to consider ozone treatment as a feasible and economical option. High ozone concentration and high gas pressure of modern ozone generators have made highly polluted water samples treatable at a lesser cost.

The potable water treatment segment accounted for around one-third share of the global market in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to growth in population and urbanization. However, air treatment applications are also expected to grow with a moderate CAGR due to rise in demand for deodorizers and high ozone-level shock treatments.

Ozone is a highly effectual and dynamic sterilizing agent with application in many industries, owing to collective awareness regarding environmental pollution. Wastewater reclamation, potable water conservation, sludge minimization, and sludge pretreatment are some of the prominent avenues of ozone generation application in industrial and municipal backdrops.

The rise in need for clean drinking water, an increase in usage of ozone technologies, and rapid urbanization & demographic growth drive the market. However, high installation & operational cost of ozone generation systems and lack of awareness regarding ozone generators hamper the potential of the market for different applications.

Key Findings of the Ozone Generation Market:

The potable water treatment segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

In Asia-Pacific, China is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.7%, in terms of value.

Corona discharge segment occupied around two-fifths of the global market share in 2016.

The U.S. accounted for over one-sixth of the global market in 2016 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.4%.

In 2016, Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for around two-thirds share of the global market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, high demand from emerging countries, such as Japan, India, and China, is estimated to drive the market growth.

The major companies profiled in the report include Absolute Systems, Inc., Chemtronics Co., Ltd., DEL Ozone, EBARA Technologies, Inc., ESCO International Ltd., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., International Ozone Technologies Group, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation, and Suez SA.

