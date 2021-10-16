Employment Services Market Research by focusing on leading players like Adecco S A, Randstad Holding NV, Manpower Inc, HireRight LLC, and Sterling Talent Solution
The report covers Employment Services market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider commercial services market, and compares it with other markets.
The employment services market consists of the sales of employment services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that list employment vacancies and refer or place applicants for employment; provide executive search, recruitment, and placement services; supply workers to clients’ businesses for limited periods of time to supplement the working force of the client; or provide human resources and human resource management services to client businesses and households.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global employment services market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global employment services market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global employment services market.
Some of the major players operating in the market are Adecco S A, Randstad Holding NV, Manpower Inc, HireRight LLC, Sterling Talent Solution
Staffing agencies are increasingly using technology to effectively recruit and manage candidates. These technologies offer features such as passive activity tracking, integration with email platforms and maintains candidate databases. This reduces recruitment time, improves placement quality, and strengthens relationship with clients. Recruitment analytics software also provides helpful business insights for staffing agencies. For example, in North America, 64% of firms use technologies such as an applicant tracking system (ATS) to track candidate activity and about 60% firms use a customer relationship management (CRM) system for business development.Thus the report’s conclusion reveals overall growth prospect of the market along with impact analysis.
