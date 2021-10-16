End User Computing Industry 2019: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- IGEL, Genpact, Tech Mahindra, Mindtree, Data Integrity and more…
A new market study, titled “Global End User Computing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
End User Computing Market
End-user computing (EUC) refers to systems in which non-programmers can create working applications. EUC is a group of approaches to computing that aim to better integrate end users into the computing environment. These approaches attempt to realize the potential for high-end computing to perform problem-solving in a trustworthy manner.
This report focuses on the global End User Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the End User Computing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IGEL
Genpact
Tech Mahindra
Mindtree
Data Integrity
Patriot Technologies
Nucleus Software
NetApp
HCL Infosystems
Connection
Synapse360
Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic
IDS
Infosys
CSS Corp
SITA
Fortem Information Technology
Serole Technologies
The Ergonomic Group
Fujitsu
Focus Technology Solutions
SMP-Corp
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Consulting
Support and maintenance
Training and education
System integration
Managed services
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Education
Government
Healthcare
Media and Entertainment
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
