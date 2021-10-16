Food Botanicals Market Comprehensive Analysis to 2027 – Arcadian Organic and Natural Meat Co. Pty Ltd, Associated British Foods plc, Bayer AG, Bio Botanica, Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group plc

Food botanicals refer to concentrated plant extracts or herbs that are used to add fragrance, flavors, or color in the food industry. These may include dried or fresh plants and plant parts. They are also used to add therapeutic properties to the food item and to extend the shelf life of the product. Dietary supplements incorporate herbs to enhance the value and efficacy of food products and provide immunity against certain diseases. Food botanicals are mainly sourced from plants and algae and extracted in different organic solvents or water to be used in the food, cosmetic and pharmaceuticals industry.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004264/

The List of Top Ten Companies 1. Arcadian Organic and Natural Meat Co. Pty Ltd. 2. Associated British Foods plc 3. Bayer AG 4. Bio Botanica, Inc. 5. International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. 6. Kerry Group plc 7. Lipoid Kosmetik AG 8. Marfrig Global Foods 9. The Himalaya Drug company 10. Tyson Foods, Inc.

The food botanicals market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising consumer awareness towards health benefits of food botanicals and the importance of right nutrition. Therapeutic actions of food botanicals and demands for functional foods have propelled the growth of the food botanicals market. However, lack of dosage instructions, potential risks of toxicity and the adoption of modern medicines may hamper the growth of the food botanicals market. Nonetheless, growing inclination towards organic products and technological advancements in the field showcase major growth opportunities for the food botanicals market during the forecast period.

The global food botanicals market is segmented on the basis of source, form, application and end-user. Based on source, the market is segmented as plants, algae and lichens or fungi. By form, the market is segmented as oleoresins, dried plants and leaves, essential oils and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as beverages, supplements, flavor enhancers, confectionery and others. The market on the basis of the end-user, is classified as household and industrial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global food botanicals market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The food botanicals market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting food botanicals market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the food botanicals market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the food botanicals market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from food botanicals market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for food botanicals in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the food botanicals market.

Get Discount on This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004264/

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/