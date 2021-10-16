Food Traceability Market 2027 Business Development Technology and Growth Analysis – Bar Code Integrators, Bio-Rad Laboratories, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Carlisle Technology , Cognex Corporation

The “”Global Food Traceability Market Analysis to 2027″” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the food traceability market with detailed market segmentation by equipment, technology, end user, application and geography. The global food traceability market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading food traceability market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Food traceability is a technology to identify the origin and source of food and food ingredients when the products are faulty. It allows food manufacturers to document and locate a product according to various stages and operations involved in the food manufacturing process. The operations involved in the manufacturing process are processing, handling and distribution of food products. A traceability system uses data and operations that maintain importantly and desired information about a product throughout the production chain. Food traceability includes two distinct components such as tracking and tracing. Tracing creates records of the history of food products throughout the entire food chain. Food tracking is the ability to identify the destination of a product, following its route from the manufacturing of the product to the final point of sale.

Major Key Players of the Food Traceability Market are:

Bar Code Integrators, Bio-Rad Laboratories, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Carlisle Technology , Cognex Corporation , Honeywell International , MASS Group , Merit-Trax Technologies , Picarro, SGS SA

The food traceability market is growing at a faster pace owing to factors such as technologically advanced in developing countries and growing consumer concern for food safety. Moreover, these technologies are adopted by various end-users from developing countries due to increasing awareness. Stringent government legislative framework, certifications & standardizations with respect to food safety and production are the prominent factors driving the global food traceability market growth. However, the high cost of traceability technology and privacy issue for data security are the major factors hindering the growth of this market. Moreover, new smart technology for easy and universal accessibility may bring a unique opportunity for the food traceability market players over the forecast period.

The global food traceability market is segmented on the basis of equipment, technology, end user and application. On the basis of equipment the global food traceability market is segmented into PDA with GPS, thermal printers, 2D & 1D scanners, tags & labels, sensors and others. Based on technology, the global food traceability market is bifurcated into RFID/RTLS, GPS, barcodes, infrared and biometrics. Based on end user, the global food tracebility market is catagorised on the basis of food manufacturers, warehouse/pack farms, food retailers, defense & security departments and others. On the basis of application, the food traceability market is classified into meat & livestock, fresh produce & seeds, dairy products. beverages, fisheries and others.

Major Types of Food Traceability covered are:

PDA with GPS

Thermal Printers

2D and 1D Scanners

Tags and Labels

Sensors, Others

Major Applications of Food Traceability covered are:

Meat and Livestock

Fresh Produce and Seeds

Dairy Products, Beverages

Fisheries, Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Food Traceability consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Food Traceability market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Food Traceability manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Food Traceability with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Food Traceability Market Size

2.2 Food Traceability Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Food Traceability Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Food Traceability Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Food Traceability Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Food Traceability Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Food Traceability Sales by Product

4.2 Global Food Traceability Revenue by Product

4.3 Food Traceability Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Food Traceability Breakdown Data by End User

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global food traceability market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The food traceability market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the food traceability market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the food traceability market in these regions.

