Freight Broker Market by Global Infrastructure, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
This report provides in depth study of “Freight Broker Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Freight Broker Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Freight Broker is a business with many participants and few clear leaders. A freight broker is someone who assists shippers with freight ready to haul by finding carriers who are qualified to haul the load
In 2018, the global Freight Broker market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Freight Broker status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Freight Broker development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
C.H. Robinson
Expeditors
Landstar System
TQL
Coyote Logistics
XPO Logistics
Yusen Logistics
Echo Global Logistics
JB Hunt Transport
Worldwide Express
Hub Group
GlobalTranz Enterprises
Allen Lund
Transplace
Werner Logistics
BNSF Logistics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Truckload
LTL
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Food & Beverage
Manufacturing
Retail
Auto & Industrial
Chemical
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Freight Broker status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Freight Broker development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Key Stakeholders
Freight Broker Manufacturers
Freight Broker Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Freight Broker Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Freight Broker Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Truckload
1.4.3 LTL
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Freight Broker Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Food & Beverage
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Auto & Industrial
1.5.6 Chemical
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Freight Broker Market Size
2.2 Freight Broker Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Freight Broker Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Freight Broker Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 C.H. Robinson
12.1.1 C.H. Robinson Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Freight Broker Introduction
12.1.4 C.H. Robinson Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 C.H. Robinson Recent Development
12.2 Expeditors
12.2.1 Expeditors Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Freight Broker Introduction
12.2.4 Expeditors Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Expeditors Recent Development
12.3 Landstar System
12.3.1 Landstar System Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Freight Broker Introduction
12.3.4 Landstar System Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Landstar System Recent Development
12.4 TQL
12.4.1 TQL Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Freight Broker Introduction
12.4.4 TQL Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 TQL Recent Development
12.5 Coyote Logistics
12.5.1 Coyote Logistics Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Freight Broker Introduction
12.5.4 Coyote Logistics Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Coyote Logistics Recent Development
12.6 XPO Logistics
12.6.1 XPO Logistics Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Freight Broker Introduction
12.6.4 XPO Logistics Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 XPO Logistics Recent Development
12.7 Yusen Logistics
12.7.1 Yusen Logistics Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Freight Broker Introduction
12.7.4 Yusen Logistics Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Yusen Logistics Recent Development
12.8 Echo Global Logistics
12.8.1 Echo Global Logistics Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Freight Broker Introduction
12.8.4 Echo Global Logistics Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Echo Global Logistics Recent Development
12.9 JB Hunt Transport
12.9.1 JB Hunt Transport Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Freight Broker Introduction
12.9.4 JB Hunt Transport Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 JB Hunt Transport Recent Development
12.10 Worldwide Express
12.10.1 Worldwide Express Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Freight Broker Introduction
12.10.4 Worldwide Express Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Worldwide Express Recent Development
Continued….
