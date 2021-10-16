Future Scope of Augmented Reality in Manufacturing Market Size, Growth and Forecast Report 2019-2027 | Industry Key Players – Google, Boeing, Microsoft, Samsung Electronics, Blippar, Magic Leap, Bosch GmbH, MAXST, Smart Reality, META

Growing penetration of the augmented reality in different arena has led to its evolution into the manufacturing sector. Augmented reality technology is expected to be induced in the manufacturing sector in the recent times and used by the industry workers for measuring various changes in the machines, identify unsafe working conditions, and also visualize a finished product or its structure. In the manufacturing sector, digital characters, images, or other content can be presented, and also text, statistics, information etc. can be overlaid. Augmented Reality has emerged as the technology that can solve various key operational; problems witnessed in the manufacturing sector.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Google, Inc.

2. Boeing

3. Microsoft

4. Samsung Electronics

5. Blippar

6. Magic Leap

7. Bosch GmbH

8. MAXST

9. Smart Reality

10. META

Rapid technological advancements in the field of digital technology, augmented reality, and miniature electronics has proliferated the growth of augmented reality in manufacturing market. Higher costs and complexities involved in integration of augmented reality in manufacturing tools for different industry sectors and different clients hinder the adoptions of augmented reality in manufacturing solutions posing challenge to the growth of augmented reality in manufacturing market. The growing usage of Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and IoT in the manufacturing sector coupled with enhanced focus on manufacturing in the emerging economies provides new opportunities to the players operating in the augmented reality in manufacturing market as well as complement the growth of augmented reality in the manufacturing arena.

The “Global Augmented Reality in Manufacturing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the augmented reality in manufacturing market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global augmented reality in manufacturing market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, and geography. The global augmented reality in manufacturing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global augmented reality in manufacturing market based on component and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall augmented reality in manufacturing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The augmented reality in manufacturing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the augmented reality in manufacturing market in these regions.

Also, key augmented reality in manufacturing market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Google, Inc., Boeing, Microsoft, Samsung Electronics, and Blippar. Also, Magic Leap, Bosch GmBH, MAXST, Smart Reality, and META are a few other important players in the augmented reality in manufacturing market.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

2 KEY TAKEAWAYS

3 AUGMENTED REALITY IN MANUFACTURING MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1 OVERVIEW

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

3.2.1 Augmented Reality in Manufacturing Market – By Component

3.2.2 Augmented Reality in Manufacturing Market – By Application

3.2.3 Augmented Reality in Manufacturing Market – By Region

3.2.3.1 By Countries

3.2.4 PEST Analysis

3.2.4.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.2.4.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.2.4.3 Asia Pacific (APAC) – PEST Analysis

3.2.4.4 Middle East & Africa (MEA) – PEST Analysis

3.2.4.5 South America (SAM)- PEST Analysis

4 AUGMENTED REALITY IN MANUFACTURING MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS

4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.4 FUTURE TRENDS

4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

