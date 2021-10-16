Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Assisted Reproductive Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Assisted Reproductive Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
Assisted reproductive technology (ART) is a wide range of procedures that are used to treat infertility in men and women. Generally, ART procedures include techniques, such as IVF, ZIFT, GIFT, ICSI, and artificial insemination, which help individuals to conceive a child.
The analysts forecast the global assisted reproductive technology market to grow at a CAGR of 4.11% during the period 2017-2021.
In 2017, the global Assisted Reproductive Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Vitrolife
Ferring Pharmaceuticals
Irvine Scientific
Cook Medical
CellCura
EMD Serono
Esco Micro
IKS International (Gonagen Medikal)
INVO Bioscience
IVFtech
Smiths Medical
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
General
Fertility Medication
In Vitro Fertilization
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Fertility Clinics
Hospitals
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Assisted Reproductive Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Assisted Reproductive Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Assisted Reproductive Technology are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 General
1.4.3 Fertility Medication
1.4.4 In Vitro Fertilization
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Fertility Clinics
1.5.3 Hospitals
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size
2.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Assisted Reproductive Technology Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Assisted Reproductive Technology Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology Key Players in China
7.3 China Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Type
7.4 China Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology Key Players in India
10.3 India Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Type
10.4 India Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Vitrolife
12.1.1 Vitrolife Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Assisted Reproductive Technology Introduction
12.1.4 Vitrolife Revenue in Assisted Reproductive Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Vitrolife Recent Development
12.2 Ferring Pharmaceuticals
12.2.1 Ferring Pharmaceuticals Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Assisted Reproductive Technology Introduction
12.2.4 Ferring Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Assisted Reproductive Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Ferring Pharmaceuticals Recent Development
12.3 Irvine Scientific
12.3.1 Irvine Scientific Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Assisted Reproductive Technology Introduction
12.3.4 Irvine Scientific Revenue in Assisted Reproductive Technology Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Irvine Scientific Recent Development
12.4 Cook Medical
12.4.1 Cook Medical Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
