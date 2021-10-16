Global Blockchain Technology Market– Global Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2017 To 2026

Global Blockchain Technology Market Blockchain technology is being increasingly used in the BFSI segment for financial transactions and cross-border payments. In the Banking and financial sector, it is utilized to secure payments, maintain customer identities, settle cross-border payments, etc. The global Blockchain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.8% (2018-2023) leading to global revenue of USD 19.9 Bn by 2023.

Blockchain technology is also employed in Healthcare Sector, Supply Chain Management, Energy, Media, and Informatics, etc. Banking financial services and insurance (BFSI) together holds the largest share. Blockchain in retail industry under Supply chain management is the fastest growing sector.

Blockchain Technology market is further classified into three main types based on its users’ accessibilities – Public Blockchain Technology, Private Blockchain Technology, and Mixed Blockchain Technology. Public Blockchain technology dominates the market. The US dominates in Blockchain patents application. About half of the total Blockchain patents applied is primarily for financial use.

Key growth factors:

Financial Technology (FinTech) companies are planning to invest a part of their total investment in the distributed ledge technology, i.e., Blockchain. The technology being decentralized attracts the banking sector to adopt the technology. The Blockchain technology market is expected to have a positive growth shortly owing to less time consumption, transparent nature that also requires less transaction cost.

Threats and key players:

Although the Blockchain market is expected to have a positive growth globally, still, there is lack of awareness, regulation problem, ideology clash hinders the adoption of the technology.

Some of the Blockchain technology providers in the Blockchain market are Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Accenture, Deloitte, etc.

Request For full report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10081245

