Global Business Intelligence Market Demand, Scope, Future Expectations, Market overview by 2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Business Intelligence Market – By Component (Software, Platform, Services, Managed Services, Professional Services) By Data Type (- Structured Data, Semi-Structured Data, Unstructured Data) By Deployment Type ( On-Demand, On-Premises) By Business Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises) By Technology (- Cloud BI, Traditional BI, Social BI, Mobile BI) By Application (Operations Management, Network Management and Optimization, Predictive Asset Maintenance, Sales and Marketing Management, Fraud Prevention and Security Management, Workforce Management, Supply Chain Optimization, Other Applications) By End User (Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Telecommunications and IT, Transportation and Logistics, Retail and Consumer Goods, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Defense, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Business Intelligence Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global business intelligence market is expected to mask a CAGR of 10.8% during the projected period. The world is going through great evolutions, this involves rapid urbanization, industrialization and more. Further, this developing world is creating many opportunities for people and is helping businesses to grow fast and bigger then ever. There are infinite number of businesses are running across the globe and this number is likely to increase at remarkable rate in upcoming years. Likely, rising number of businesses is a major factor that is augmenting the demand for numerous business intelligence tools, which in turn projected to bolster the growth of market in near future.
Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/295
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of business intelligence market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Component
– Software
– Platform
– Services
– Managed Services
– Professional Services
By Data Type
– Structured Data
– Semi-Structured Data
– Unstructured Data
By Deployment Type
– On-Demand
– On-Premises
By Business Size
– Small & Medium Enterprises
– Large Enterprises
By Technology
– Cloud BI
– Traditional BI
– Social BI
– Mobile BI
By Application
– Operations Management
– Network Management and Optimization
– Predictive Asset Maintenance
– Sales and Marketing Management
– Fraud Prevention and Security Management
– Workforce Management
– Supply Chain Optimization
– Other Applications
By End User
– Media and Entertainment
– Manufacturing
– Telecommunications and IT
– Transportation and Logistics
– Retail and Consumer Goods
– Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
– Energy and Utilities
– Healthcare and Life Sciences
– Government and Defense
– Others
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– Sisense
– Looker Data Sciences
– Tableau Software
– SAP SE
– Domo, Inc.
– Microsoft
– IBM
– QlikTech International AB
– Dundas Data Visualization, Inc.
– Yellowfin Business Intelligence
– Other Prominent Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities).
Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/business-intelligence-market-2017
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market
3. Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country
9. Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market Segmentation Analysis, By Component
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Component
10.4. Hardware Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Software Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.6. Platform Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.7. Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.8. Managed Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.9. Professional Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market Segmentation Analysis, By Data Type
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Data Type
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Data Type
11.4. Structured Data Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Semi-Structured Data Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. Unstructured Data Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market Segmentation Analysis, By Technology
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
12.4. Cloud BI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5. Traditional BI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6. Social BI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.7. Mobile BI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13. Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market Segmentation Analysis, By Deployment
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment
13.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment
13.4. On-Demand Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.5. On-Premises Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14. Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market Segmentation Analysis, By Business Size
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Market Attractiveness, By Business Size
14.3. BPS Analysis, By Business Size
14.4. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.5. Large Enterprises Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15. Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
15.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
15.4. Operations Management Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.5. Network Management and Optimization Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.6. Predictive Asset Maintenance Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.7. Sales and Marketing Management Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.8. Fraud Detection and Security Management Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.9. Workforce Management Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.10. Supply Chain Optimization Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.11. Other Applications
16. Global Business Intelligence (BI) Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User
16.1. Introduction
16.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User
16.3. BPS Analysis, By End User
16.4. Media and Entertainment Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
16.5. Manufacturing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
16.6. Telecommunications and IT Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
16.7. Transportation and Logistics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
16.8. Retail and Consumer Goods Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
16.9. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
16.10. Energy and Utilities Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
16.11. Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
16.12. Government and Defense Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
16.13. Other End Users Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17. Geographical Analysis
17.1. Introduction
17.2. North America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.1. By Component
17.2.1.1. Introduction
17.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component
17.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Component
17.2.1.4. Hardware Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.1.5. Software Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.1.6. Platform Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.1.7. Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.1.7.1. Managed Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.1.7.2. Professional Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.2. By Data Type
17.2.2.1. Introduction
17.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Data Type
17.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Data Type
17.2.2.4. Structured Data Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.2.5. Semi-Structured Data Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.2.6. Unstructured Data Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.3. By Technology
17.2.3.1. Introduction
17.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
17.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
17.2.3.4. Cloud BI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.3.5. Traditional BI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.3.6. Social BI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.3.7. Mobile BI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.4. By Deployment
17.2.4.1. Introduction
17.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment
17.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment
17.2.4.4. On-Demand Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.4.5. On-Premises Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.5. By Business Size
17.2.5.1. Introduction
17.2.5.2. Market Attractiveness, By Business Size
17.2.5.3. BPS Analysis, By Business Size
17.2.5.4. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.5.5. Large Enterprises Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.6. By Application
17.2.6.1. Introduction
17.2.6.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
17.2.6.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
17.2.6.4. Operations Management Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.6.5. Network Management and Optimization Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.6.6. Predictive Asset Maintenance Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.6.7. Sales and Marketing Management Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.6.8. Fraud Detection and Security Management Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.6.9. Workforce Management Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.6.10. Supply Chain Optimization Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.6.11. Other Applications
17.2.7. By End User
17.2.7.1. Introduction
17.2.7.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User
17.2.7.3. BPS Analysis, By End User
17.2.7.4. Media and Entertainment Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.7.5. Manufacturing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.7.6. Telecommunications and IT Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.7.7. Transportation and Logistics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
17.2.7.8. Retail and Consumer Goods Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
Continue….
Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/295
About Us:
KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.
Contact Us:
KD Market Insights
150 State Street, Albany,
New York, USA 12207
+1 (518) 300-1215
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com