Global Cloud Backup Market Research, Outlook, Future Growth & Forecast till 2023

The market research report demonstrates market dynamics including growth drivers, barriers and opportunities and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market. The report is supplemented with various indicators which are believed to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In Addition, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces i.e. buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in Cloud Backup Market. The report also offers value chain analysis for the Cloud Backup market.

Global Cloud Backup Market Size & Forecast

The report reviews the preliminary estimates for 2018 and forecasts for growth in Cloud Backup demand for 2019-2023. It analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The report segments the market based on By Type into ….

-Private

-Public

-Hybrid

The report segments the market based on By Application into ….

-BFSI

-Government

-Healthcare

-Telecom & IT

-Retail

-Manufacturing

-Others

Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.

Global Cloud Backup Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Cloud Backup market, positioning of all the major players in industry. Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Cloud Backup market. Some of the key players profiled include Veritas Technologies, Veeam Software, Commvault, IBM Corporation, Dell EMC, CA Technologies, Symantec Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Actifio Inc. and Other Major Key Players





Table of Content



Abstract: Cloud Back-up Markets Grow as The Enterprise Moves from Data Center to Cloud 1

Cloud Back-up Executive Summary 15

Cloud Back-up Market Forecasts, SMB and Smart Devices 15

1. Cloud Back-up: Market Description and Market Dynamics 17

1.1 Cloud Back-up 17

1.2 High-Performance Switches Implement Software Defined Data Center 19

2. Cloud Back-up Market Shares and Forecasts 20

2.1 Cloud Back-up Market Driving Forces 20

2.1.1 Value of Cloud Back-Up Companies Is the Customer Base That Can be Converted to Cloud 22

2.2 Cloud Back-up Market Shares 22

2.3 Cloud Back-up Market Forecasts 27

2.3.1 Cloud Back-up Market Segments Analysis CSP, MSP, and Telco, 2012-2017 31

2.4 Cloud Back-up Pricing 34

2.5 Cloud Back-up and Storage for Private, Public, and Hybrid Market Sectors 36

2.5.1 Private Cloud 40

2.5.2 Public Cloud 41

2.5.3 Hybrid Cloud 41

2.5.4 Social Media Always on Data Centers 41

2.6 Cloud Back-up Regional Market Segments 42

3. Cloud Back-up Product Description 47

3.1 Amazon 47

3.1.1 Amazon Business 47

3.1.2 Amazon Competition 47

3.1.3 Amazon Description 48

3.1.4 Amazon Fault Tolerance and Redundancy Solutions 53

3.2 Goldman Sachs Open Compute Project 53

3.3 Robust, Quality Cloud Computing 55

3.4 Networking Performance 61

3.4.1 Scalable Infrastructure Data Management Component Application Segments 63

3.4.2 Internet Has Grown by a Factor of 100 Over The Past 10 Years 65

3.4.3 Realigning Data Center Cost Structures 66

3.4.4 IT Relies On Replacing Virtual Machine: VM Virtualization 67

3.4.5 Microservices 69

3.4.6 Microservices Features 70

3.4 7 Microservices Modules 72

3.4.8 Difficulties with Virtual Machines 73

3.4.9 Hypervisor a Difficulty 74

3.4.10 Virtual Machines Use Bare Metal, Containers Use Orchestration Software 76

3.4.11 Bare Metal an Inefficient Use of Compute Resource 77

3.4.12 Bare Metal Less Efficient 77

3.4.13 Industry Uses Robots Because Manual Labor Is Slow And Error Prone 78

3.4.14 IT processes Replace Manual Labor 79

3.4.15 Mega Data Center Orchestration Software 80

4 Cloud Back-up Research and Technology 81

4.1 Enterprise IT Control Centers 81

4.2 Open Compute Project (OCP) 83

4.2.1 Microsoft Investment in Open Compute 85

4.2.2 Microsoft Leverages Open Compute Project to Bring Benefit to Enterprise Customers 86

4.3 Open Source Foundation 86

4.3.1 OSPF Neighbor Relationship Over Layer 3 MPLS VPN 87

4.4 Dynamic Systems 90

4.4.1 Robust, Enterprise-Quality Fault Tolerance 90

4.5 Cache / Queue 92

4.6 Multicast 94

4.7 Performance Optimization 95

4.8 Fault Tolerance 96

4.8.1 Gateways 97

4.8.2 Promise Of Web Services 97

5 Cloud Back-up Company Profiles 99

5.1 Acronis International GmbH 99

5.2 Alphabet / Google 99

5.2.1 Google Switches Provide Scale-Out: Server And Storage Expansion 100

5.2.2 Google Uses Switches and Routers Deployed in Fabrics 101

5.2.3 Google Mega Data Center Multipathing 102

5.2.4 Google Mega Data Center Multipathing: Routing Destinations 103

5.2.5 Google Clos Topology Network Capacity Scalability 104

5.3 Apple 106

5.3.1 Apple Technology For Self-Driving Cars 106

5.3.2 Apple Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology 107

5.4 Asigra 107

5.4.1 Asigra Revenue 107

5.5 AWS / Amazon 108

5.5.1 AWS 112

5.6 Barracuda Networks 112

5.6.1 Barracuda Q3 Total Revenue Grew To $94.7 Million 113

5.6.2 Definitive Agreement To Be Acquired By Leading Private Equity Investment Firm Thoma Bravo, LLC 113

5.6.3 Barracuda Networks Third Quarter 2018 Revenue 113

5.7 Carbonite 114

5.7.1 Carbonite SMB Target Markets 116

5.7.2 Carbonite Offerings 117

5.8 Code42 Software 119

5.9 Datto / Autotask 119

5.9.1 Datto Acquisition by Vista Equity Partners 120

5.9.2 Autotask 121

5.9.3 Datto Hardware-Based On-Site And Offsite Backup, Disaster Recovery And Business Continuity Services 122

5.9.4 Datto / Autotask 123

5.10 Druva Software Leverages AWS 123

5.10.1 Druva 2017 Growth 125

5.10.2 Druva 128

5.11 Efolder 129

5.4 Facebook Pods 131

5.4.1 Facebook Sample Pod: Unit of Network 131

5.5 IBM 133

5.6 Intel 134

5.6.1 Intel Premier Computer Chip Maker 135

5.6.2 Intel Buys Mobileye 136

5.12 Iron Mountain 138

5.13 Microsoft 142

5.13.1 Microsoft .Net Dynamically Defines Reusable Modules 147

5.13.2 Microsoft Combines Managed Modules into Assemblies 148

5.15.3 Microsoft Architecture Dynamic Modular Processing 148

5.15.4 Microsoft Builds Azure Cloud Data Centers in Canada 150

5.15.5 Microsoft Dublin Cloud 2.0 mega data center 151

5.15.6 Microsoft Data Center Largest in U.S. 152

5.15.7 Microsoft Crafts Homegrown Linux For Azure Switches 153

5.15.8 Microsoft Azure Cloud Switch 155

5.15.9 Microsoft Azure CTO Cloud Building 157

5.15.10 Microsoft Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Multi-Tenant Containers 158

5.15.11 Microsoft Managed Clustering and Container Management: Docker and Mesos 160

5.15.12 Kubernetes From Google or Mesos 161

5.15.13 Microsoft Second Generation Open Cloud Servers 161

5.15.14 Azure Active Directory 161

5.15.15 Microsoft Azure Stack Platform Brings The Suite Of Azure Services To The Corporate Datacenter 163

5.15.16 Hardware Foundation For Microsoft Azure Stack 170

5.16 Veeam Software 176



Continue….

