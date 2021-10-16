Global Donuts Market – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2025
Global Donuts Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
A donut is a type of fried dough confection or dessert food.
The global Donuts market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Donuts market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Donuts in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Donuts in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Donuts market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Donuts market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Top Pot Doughnuts
Dunkin’ Donuts
Krispy Kreme
Tim Hortons
Honey Dew Donuts
Daylight Donuts
Winchell’s Donut House
Shipley Do-Nuts
LaMar’s Donuts
Donuts market size by Type
Chocolate Donut
Blueberry Donut
Apple Donut
Jelly Donut
Cinnamon Sugar Donut
Strawberry Donut
Others
Donuts market size by Applications
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Independent Retailers
Online Sales
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Donuts market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Donuts market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Donuts companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Donuts submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Donuts are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Donuts market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
4 Breakdown Data by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia Pacific
9 Central & South America
10 Middle East and Africa
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
Continued…………………….
