Global Egg White Protein Powder Market Industry: A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights and Dynamics

The egg white is responsible for 60% of the total weight of an egg. It is rich in functionally important proteins, such as ovalbumin, ovotransferrin, ovomucoid, ovomucin and lysozyme. Ovalbumin is responsible for more than 50% of the egg white protein share by weight. This protein, when separated from the egg white, can be used in the food and pharmaceutical industry. Ovotransferrin, which is the second most abundant protein in egg white, is used as a metal transporter, anticancer agent and antimicrobial agent whereas lysozyme is used as a food preservative. Ovalbumin, which is the most abundant protein, is used as a nutritional supplement by sports enthusiasts. Egg white has excellent heat stability and thus, can be used in various food products which require high heat sterilization.

Egg white protein powder is still in its research phase and there are very few companies that offer this product. The egg white protein powder has also been commercialized as egg albumin hydro lysate and hydrolyzed egg white.

The global Egg White Protein Powder market is valued at 9 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 78 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 31.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Egg White Protein Powder market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Egg White Protein Powder in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Egg White Protein Powder in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Egg White Protein Powder market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Egg White Protein Powder market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Merck

HiMedia Laboratories

Kewpie Corporation

Aqua Lab Technologies

Market size by Product

Liquid

Powder

Market size by End User

Food Industry

Biotechnology

Cosmetic Industry

Pharmaceutical and Dietary Supplement

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Egg White Protein Powder status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast. To present the key Egg White Protein Powder manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development. To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Egg White Protein Powder :

History Year: 2014 – 2018 Base Year: 2018 Estimated Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Egg White Protein Powder market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

