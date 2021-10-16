Global Enterprise Firewall Market is Projected to Attain Substantial Absolute $ Opportunity in Terms of Value Through 2022

Internet is developing day by day with new technologies capturing the market and creating trends such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), mobility, cloud computing etc. With the advent of technology onto business operations, many enterprises are focusing on various areas of their IT infrastructure that can help improve the efficiency of their systems. Data is driving the growth and helps in achieving competitiveness in corporate world. With the intensity with which the system is handling the data, it needs to be secured as network security is always a priority for organizations.

To make the existing network security solutions more secure and agile to handle the increasing threats, enterprises have begun to evaluate their firewall technology. Companies are looking at capital investments in setting up and maintaining their security systems. Enterprises are replacing their traditional firewall with the new technologies like Next Generation Firewall (NGFW). Once a technology proves it mettle, it is highly adopted in large enterprises as it fulfils the demand of easy operation in complex networks. The increase in data and the complexity of supporting system calls for technological capability to handle the same.

Market Dynamics

Growing business requirements, expanding demands to improve and arrange security measures over big business situations calls for developing changes in the system security capabilities. Changing focus from remaining a solitary system IPS to present day technologies like organized firewalls with multifunctional security abilities are increasing the market for the enterprise security systems and solutions. The need for expanding abilities to create proficient security procedure that spotlights on recognizing, controlling and securely empowering applications are increasing due to such demands. Solution providers who can provide scalable services with economical value can increase their market share.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide organized firewall market can be segmented on the premise of industry vertical and by end-client sort by area. The enterprise system firewall market can be segmented into equipment, programming and administration verticals. On the premise of industry vertical, the worldwide undertaking system firewall market can be segmented into banking, ecommerce/business, retail, governments, media companies, travel etc. On the basis of end-client parameter, the SME ventures can be classified and extensive undertaking is required.

Geographic Analysis

Provincially, the worldwide firewall market can be segmented into America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Countries such as USA and U.K., wherein enterprise firewall systems are a primary aspect of the countries technology infrastructure, account for a significant share of the market. The increase in innovative and high-growth cyber defence startups creates demand and also increases the competitiveness.

Key Players

Some of the prominent vendors in the global enterprise network firewall market are Palo Alto Networks, McAfee, Cisco, HP, Huawei Technologies etc.

