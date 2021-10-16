Global Epoxy Primer Market Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report by 2026

The Global Epoxy Primer Market was valued at USD 8.51 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 12.50 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.90% from 2019 to 2026.

What are Epoxy Primer?

Epoxy primer is a sealer that has a non-porous finish, the primer can also be used on cracks and dents. Epoxy primers can be used over a variety of materials such as fiberglass, plastic or the black iron phosphate coating. The main advantage of epoxy primers is its good bonding capacity its excellent surface finish. Epoxy primers offer effective adhesion to metals, as well as serves as a proper base for extra undercoat products and top coats.

Global Epoxy Primer Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Factors such as the growing demand for high performance epoxy primers as well as the high demand for epoxy primers in various applications are facilitating the growth of the market. Other factors that are aiding the market include the increasing need to reduce loss that is caused by corrosion. Factors such as the fluctuating material prices as well as stringent government regulations are restraining the growth of the market.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Epoxy Primer Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global Epoxy Primer Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Epoxy Primer Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as PPG Industries Akzonobel, Nippon Paint, 3M, Sherwin-Williams, Jotun, Asian Paints, Kansai Paint, Axalta Coating Systems and BASF SE. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

