Global Erythropoietin – Stimulating Agents Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2018-2025

Description

Erythropoiesis is the process which produces red blood cells in body. Erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESA) are drugs which are used to stimulate the bone marrow to produce red blood cells and are used to treat anemia due to end stage kidney disease, chemotherapy or major surgery. These drugs are used to maintain hemoglobin at the lowest level which minimizes transfusions in human body and best meets a person’s needs. First authorized for medical usage in the United States in 1989, Erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESA) are present on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines- the most efficient and secure medicines needed in a health system. Currently the erythropoietin agents which are commercially availabe include epoetin alfa and darbepoetin alfa, as well as biosimilars.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064939

Market Dynamics

The growth of the global market of Erythropoiesis stimulating agents is mainly driven by increasing number of patients suffering from anemic condition induced due to cancer, HIV, and kidney failures. These are very chronic diseases and are responsible for large number of deaths worldwide. Increasing awareness of therapies in the treatment of anemia also pushes the market upwards. However, stringent regulatory guidelines and side effects such as hypersensitivity, hypertension, or seizures, associated with erythropoiesis-stimulating agents are restraining the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The erythropoietin stimulating agents market can be segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, market is categorized into two- biologics and biosimilars. Further the biologic erythropoietin drugs can be classified into epoetin-alfa, epoetin-beta, darbepoetin-alfa and epoetin-theta on the basis of biological properties. The biosimilars erythropoietin drugs is further subdivided into epoetin-zeta, epoetin-omega, epoetin-lambda and epoetin-delta. The segmentation on the basis of application includes renal disorder, cancer chemotherapy, anti-retroviral treatment, anemia, neural diseases and others.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The market have been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The North America have been subdivided into USA, Canada and Mexico. The market in Europe have been subdivided into UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe. The market in Asia-Pacific have been subdivided into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, and rest of Asia-Pacific. The Middle East and Africa have been subdivided into GCC countries, South Africa, and rest of Middle East and Africa. The South America have been segmented into Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America. North America accounted for the largest market value but Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The emerging economies and new products with better efficacy will be a big opportunity for the market.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the biologics erythropoietin drug market are Amgen Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche and Johnson & Johnson and major players in biosimilar erythropoietin drugs market are Sandoz, Hospira, 3SBio, BioSidus and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd among others.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064939

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage