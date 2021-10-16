Global Food safety testing Market – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2021

Food safety testing Market (traditional and rapid) by Technology, (pathogens, toxins, GMOs, pesticides and others) by contaminant, (meat & poultry, dairy, process food, fruit & vegetables and others) by Application – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2021

The report covers forecast and analysis for the food safety testing market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with a forecast from 2016 to 2021 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the food safety testing market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the food safety testing market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the food safety testing market, we have included a detailed segmentation of food safety testing market. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the food safety testing market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segments, and processed product segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the food safety testing market by segmenting the market based on technology, contaminants, application, and regions. Food safety testing technology segment includes traditional technologies and rapid technologies. Contaminant segment of food safety market includes pathogens, toxins, GMOs, pesticides and others. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2015 to 2021. The Meat poultry, dairy, process food, fruit vegetables and others are application segment of food safety testing market. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. This segmentation includes demand for food safety testing based on individual applications in all the regions.

Some of the key players in the global food safety products market and food safety testing market are Biocontrol Systems Incorporated, 3M Company, Roka Bioscience, Bio-Rad Laboratories Incorporated, Agilent Technologies Incorporated, Douglas Scientific, IDDEX Laboratories INC, and Ecolab Incorporated.

The report segments the global food safety testing market as:

Food Safety Testing Market: Technology Segment Analysis

Traditional

Rapid

Food Safety Testing Market: Contaminate Segment Analysis

Pathogens

Toxins

GMOs

Pesticides

Others

Food Safety Testing Market: Application Segment Analysis

Meat poultry

Dairy

Process food

Fruit vegetables

Others

Food Safety Testing Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report description and scope

1.2. Research scope

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Market research process

1.3.2. Market research methodology

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Biocontrol Systems Incorporated

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Financials

9.1.3. Product portfolio

9.1.4. Business strategy

9.1.5. Recent developments

9.2. 3M Company

9.2.1. Overview

9.2.2. Financials

9.2.3. Product portfolio

9.2.4. Business strategy

9.2.5. Recent developments

9.3. Douglas Scientific

9.3.1. Overview

9.3.2. Financials

9.3.3. Product portfolio

9.3.4. Business strategy

9.3.5. Recent developments

9.4. Roka Bioscience

9.4.1. Overview

9.4.2. Financials

9.4.3. Product portfolio

9.4.4. Business strategy

9.4.5. Recent developments

9.5. Ecolab Incorporated

9.5.1. Overview

9.5.2. Financials

9.5.3. Product portfolio

9.5.4. Business strategy

9.5.5. Recent developments

9.6. Agilent Technologies

9.6.1. Overview

9.6.2. Financials

9.6.3. Product portfolio

9.6.4. Business strategy

9.6.5. Recent developments

Continued…………………….

