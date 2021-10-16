Global Healthcare Chat bots Market Expected to reach $618.54 million by 2026 Grow at a CAGR of 22.8% – Woebot Labs, PACT Care, Buoy Health, GYANT, Baidu

Global Healthcare Chat bots Market is accounted for $97.46 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $618.54million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 22.8%. Factors such as introduction and promotion of cloud-based models, an increasing need for virtual health assistance are fueling the market growth. However, data privacy issues, the absence of expertise for the development of chatbots are a hindrance for the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing penetration of high-speed internet, rising adoption of smart devices act as growth opportunities for the market.

A chatbot is a computer program or an artificial intelligence which conducts a conversation via auditory or textual methods. Such programs are often designed to convincingly simulate how a human would behave as a conversational partner, thereby passing the Turing test. Chatbots are typically used in dialog systems for various practical purposes including customer service or information acquisition. Some chatter bots use sophisticated natural language processing systems, but many simpler systems scan for keywords within the input, then pull a reply with the most matching keywords, or the most similar wording pattern, from a database.

Based on the end user, patients segment fuels the market share during the forecast period. Patients use applications such as symptom checkers and medical triage applications to understand their conditions better. They can access healthcare chatbots on medical websites, mobiles, and on social media pages, and then interact with virtual healthcare assistants to receive the appropriate healthcare information based on symptoms.

Some of the key players in Healthcare Chatbots market include Woebot Labs, Inc., PACT Care BV, Buoy Health, Inc., GYANT.Com, Inc., Baidu, Babylon Healthcare Services Limited, Sensely, Inc, Your.MD, Ada Digital Health, Ltd., Infermedica, and Healthtap, Inc.

Deployment Models Covered:

– Cloud Based Model

– On Premise Model

Components Covered:

– Services

– Software

Applications Covered:

– Appointment Scheduling and Medical Guidance

– Symptom Checking & Medication Assistance

End Users Covered:

– Healthcare Providers

– Insurance Companies

– Patients

– Other End Users

