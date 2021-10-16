Global Kickboxing Equipment Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025
Kickboxing is a group of stand-up combat sports based on kicking and punching, historically developed from karate mixed with boxing. Kickboxing is practiced for self-defense, general fitness, or as a contact sport.
Kickboxing equipment are generally described as the materials and tools used by a fighter during training and actual fights. These can be categorized according to the phase of usage or their relative function. In terms of phase, the equipment can fall under the training phase or the ring phase. Training phase kickboxing equipment include headgear, heavy bags, weights and balls. Sparring gear, focus mitts and Thai pads. Ring phase equipment are the items that are generally used during actual matches and fights inside the ring. These include kickboxing gloves, hand wraps, mouthpieces and boxing gloves. Each of these kickboxing equipment will have specific functions to protect vital areas of the fighter.
The global Kickboxing Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Kickboxing Equipment market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Kickboxing Equipment in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Kickboxing Equipment in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Kickboxing Equipment market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Kickboxing Equipment market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Adidas
Century Martial Arts
Everlast Worldwide
Hayabusa Fightwear
Twins Special
Combat Sports
Fairtex
King Professional
Revgear
Ringside
Rival Boxing Gear
Venum Store
Windy
Market size by Product
Kickboxing Gloves
Kickboxing Protective Gear
Kickboxing Training Equipment
Market size by End User
Individuals
Organizations
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Kickboxing Equipment market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Kickboxing Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Kickboxing Equipment companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Kickboxing Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Kickboxing Equipment are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Kickboxing Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
4 Breakdown Data by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia Pacific
9 Central & South America
10 Middle East and Africa
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
Continued…………………….
