Global Next Generation Ultrasound System Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2016-2022

Next generation ultrasound system is a device that combine number of imaging diagnoses related to a distinct varieties of clinical segments. This device has been introduced in order to make the diagnostic work more effectively with various technological advancements and it is a better option than the standard ultrasound machine in terms of quality, mobility and cost. The device is used to improve the productivity and provide very high-quality images. The next generation ultrasound system is a user-friendly device on the account of its various applications for increasing number of patients across the world. Next generation ultrasound system is also used to keep the track of the progress of patients and also provide diagnosis in far off areas, emergency wards and autonomous clinics. The next generation ultrasound system is an advanced device which has the best combination such as portability and high performance.

Market Size and Forecast

The global next generation ultrasound system is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during 2017-2027. It is expected to reach substantial market value by the end of 2027. The growth of the next generation ultrasound systems can be attributed to advancement in technology which produces high quality and reliable images.

The global next generation ultrasound system can be segmented on the basis of end-user. On the basis of end-user, it is further sub–segmented into hospitals, diagnostics laboratories and imaging centers, clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospitals sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment on the account of increasing number of patients coupled with easy availability of diagnosis.

By region, global next generation ultrasound system is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America contributes the largest market share of the global next generation ultrasound system market and is anticipated to lead the segment throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact of high acceptance of portable devices by various end users. Additionally, U.S. accounted largest market share in North America on the back of high penetration of devices in the country. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to observe robust growth in the forthcoming years on the account of rising popularity of portable devices across the globe.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global next generation ultrasound system in the following segments:

By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostics Laboratories and Imaging centers

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical centers

By Region

Global next generation ultrasound system is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The increasing adoption of the ultrasound system by the clinics and the advancement in technology are the major factors driving the market growth of the global next generation ultrasound systems market. Other factors that are expected to fuel the market growth of next generation ultrasound systems market includes increasing incidences of chronic diseases to the ageing population. Additionally, rising number of fetal injuries to women during pregnancy is augmenting the demand for next generation ultrasound system. According to U.S bureau of labor statistics there is an increase of 7% in total number of fetal cases 2016. The others features such as ease of use and crisp images are also responsible for increasing demand for the next generation ultrasound systems.

The factor that hinders the market growth of next generation ultrasound system is the complexity in handling of the devices in comparison to traditional ultrasound system.

Key Players

Siemens AG

GE Healthcare

Toshiba medical systems Cooperation

TELEMED Medical Systems

Esaote SpA

Medgyn Products, Inc.

VINNO Technology (Suzhou) Co,.Ltd

Teratech Corporation

CHISON Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.

Carestream Health

Koninklijke Philips N.V

