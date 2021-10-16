Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity DuringBy 2017-2027

Product Overview

Non-volatile memory is electrically programmable and erasable memory that is utilized for storing changes in a particular location within the storage device and is capable of retaining the change even in case of a power outage. Non-volatile memory is used for long term persistent storage of data. NVM uses user-configurable technology which does not need periodic refreshment of the memory. The memory devices such as flash disk, magnetic tapes and hard-disk are some of the major examples of NVM. Consumer electronics is one of the major application segments of the NVM. The main property of NVM is that it can store large data with less power usage and high reliability.

Market Size and Forecast

The global non-volatile memory market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 11% during 2017-2027. The growing demand for consumer wearable electronics and substitution of flash memory storage is expected to provide new growth opportunities for the non-volatile memory market.

The global non-volatile memory market can be segmented on the basis of type, application and end-use industries. On the basis of application type it is further sub-segmented into automotive application, enterprise storage, consumer electronics, healthcare monitoring, industrial and power & energy distribution. Consumer electronics sub-segmented is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate on the account of rapid development in electronics segment. The technological development such as 3D XPoint, MRAM, SONOS, NRAM, CBRAM, NVDIMM, FeRAM and etc, is anticipated to boost the market growth for non-volatile memory.

By region, global non-volatile memory market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the dominating region of the global non-volatile memory market. This is attributed to the increasing population coupled with the rising disposable income of the population. Moreover, high penetration of smartphone that utilizes non -volatile memory is expected to upsurge the overall non-volatile memory market during the predicted period. In Asia Pacific region countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expected to contribute significant market share in the forthcoming years.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global non-volatile memory market in the following segments:

By Type:

Electrically Addressed

Emerging Memory (3D XPoint, MRAM, SONOS, NRAM, CBRAM, NVDIMM FeRAM)

NVRAM (Flash Memory and Solid-Stage Memory)

ROM (EPROM & EEPROM)

Mechanically Addressed

Optical-Disc Drive

Magnetic Tape

Hard-Disk Drive

Holographic data storage

Millipede memory

FRAM

Zero-RAM

Nano bridge

Molecular

By Application:

Automotive Application

Enterprise Storage

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare Monitoring

Industrial

By End-Use Industries:

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Automotive

Energy & Power

Manufacturing Industries

By Region

The global non-volatile memory market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The increasing demand for storage devices is the major driver for the non -volatile memory market. The constant decrease in the profits of traditional memory storage devices is expected to further augment the demand for the non-volatile memory. Emergence of the technological developments related to memories is anticipated to boost the demand for the global non-volatile market.

The major restraints associated with the global non-volatile memory market are high design cost.

Key Players

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Crossbar Inc.

Sandisk Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

SK Hynix, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Micron Technology Corporation

Adesto Technologies

Viking Technology

