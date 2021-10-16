Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2018-2025
Orthodontics is a medical specialty that deals with the diagnosis, prevention and correction of malpositioned teeth and jaws.The market is valued at XX and is expected to grow at cumulative annual growth rate of XXX per cent for the forecast period. The valuation of this market is expected to reach XXX. The orthodontics supplies include:
Orthodontic Bonding and Accessories
Orthodontic Palatal Expanders
Orthodontic Brackets
Orthodontic Bands and Buccal Tubes
Archwires, Coil Springs, Stops, and Locks
Orthodontic Elastics
Orthodontic Floss and Cleaner
Orthodontic Pliers, Cutters, and Forceps
Orthodontic Instruments and Instrument Management Products
Orthodontic Headgear
Orthodontic Face Bows and Auxiliaries
Orthodontic Mouthguard and Retainer Cases
Extraoral Products, Including Dental Films
Market Dynamics
The increasing number of patients who suffer from malocclusion (imperfect positioning of the teeth when the jaws are closed), tooth decay, tooth loss and jaw pain, increasing awareness of the masses regarding improved dental treatment, all these factors lead to the growth of the market. The increasing per capita income also leads to the middle class people to spend more on their oral health. The markets in the emerging countries like India, China, South Korea, etc. provide new exciting opportunities for the key players in the market. These countries provide high growth opportunities for the market with high quality personnel at their disposal.
However, factors such as limited insurance cover for dental treatments restrain the market growth. Moreover, the expensiveness of such treatments affect the growth of the market in a negative way.
Market Segmentation
The market is partitioned on the grounds of type of products into:
Fixed braces- There are different kinds of braces. Traditional metal wired braces, clear braces, gold pated stainless steel braces, lingual braces, titanium braces, multi-loop edgewise archwire, etc.
Removable braces
It is further partitioned into the end users:
Children and teenagers
Adults
The market can also be segmented on the basis of geography into
North America
Europe
Asia- Pacific
Middle East
South America
Geographical Analysis
North America has the largest share in the market followed by Europe. This can be majorly attributed to the rising per capita income and high awareness regarding oral health. The highly developed healthcare infrastructure and incorporation of advanced technology has led to the highest growth in the region. As pointed out earlier, the Asia-Pacific region provides a great growth opportunity for the market leaders. The governing bodies in these countries have given tremendous support to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) scenario. Furthermore, the region is facing an increase in the prevalence of oral diseases. The large population in this region is also a major factor that projects the growth of the market in this region to be the highest in the forecast period.
Key Players
Some of the largest players in the orthodontic supplies market are:
Align Technology, Inc., American Orthodontics, BioMersPte Ltd., Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Great Lakes Orthodontics, Ltd., Ortho Organizers, Inc., 3M Unitek Corp., G&H Orthodontics, Inc., Ormco Corp., DB Orthodontics Ltd.
