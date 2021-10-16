Global Safety Motion Control Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2016-2022

Description

Servo Drivers, Servomotors, and Actuators come under motion control products which are designed to reduce downtime, energy and production waste without compromising on the capabilities of machine operations. By safety motion control system, human safety can be assured and at the same time can increase the productivity with the glitch-free manufacturing process. The results are fed from the motion control mechanism and motion control sensors through which the operations were performed. Safety motion control ensures safe working conditions for machine operator in the hazardous working environment. Safety Motion control devices control the parameters such as speed, acceleration, and path of the machine to ensure safety to the workers. The productivity and the safety of the operations can be increased by embedding actuator, sensor, and safe communication in motion control devices.

End-user/Technology

Modernized industries that include Application providers, Platform providers, Connectivity providers, Automation consultants, Automation system integrators, Motion control distributors and providers, Professional service/solution providers, Semiconductor product designers and fabricators, Research organizations and consulting companies, Technology investors, forums, alliances, and associations etc., use safety motion control devices that are concerned towards human safety while optimizing efficiency simultaneously. Safety motion control offers the simplicity, power, space savings and assists users in decreasing engineering, installation time, and safeguarding their personnel by assisting them in productivity.

Market Dynamics:

The advancements in automated processes, increasing demand for industrial robots, and safety-enabled productivity in manufacturing processes are the key factors driving the growth of the motion control market. The global system market is triggered by its easy setup, low maintenance, increasing Safety standards and demand for safety equipment. The growth of automation & technology market triggers the growth of safety control motion market. The stringent laws by the government & ruling authorities owing to the safety of workforce is expected to boost the markets of safety motion control system in the near future. Some of the factors that hinder the growth of the safety control system market are the lack of highly skilled workers in the market, high market competition, high establishment costs, the high cost of production, and complexity issues in a motion control design due to safety features.

Market Segmentation

The total market is split into several segments on the basis of:

Components: Servo motors, servo types, sensors etc

Product type: Closed loop, open loop.

Applications: Packing & Material handling, assembling/dis-assembling, retrofitting of the drive system, compressor & pump, servo presses, motion control operations etc.

Industries: like Oil & Gas, Energy, and power, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Food & beverages, Semiconductors, Defense etc.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

In Asia-pacific region the growth of the global safety motion control market is expected to high owing to increasing automation activity in industries. The availability of high technological resources in North America is expected to play a significant role in the safety motion control market growth. The high disposable incomes, the standard of living followed by increasing awareness of efficiency and precise practices for automation in Europe region is anticipated to spur the global safety motion control market.

Opportunities

The market throws up opportunities with regard to the development of advanced safety motion control systems that are cost-effective to implement and meanwhile not compromising upon the safety features. Furthermore, high production of smartphones, automobile, and machine tool production is estimated to catalyze the growth of global safety motion control market.

Key Players

Leading companies in the Global safety Motion control market are Rockwell Automation, Kollmorgen, Siemens, Pilz GmbH & Co. KG, SICK Group, Schneider Electric, General Electric, ABB, Sigmatek Safety System, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, etc.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

